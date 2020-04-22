Jeffrey Epstein reportedly threatened victims' attorney – Said he had friends "in high places,quot;

More details have been revealed about the trials and tribulation of the late Jeffrey Epstein, Page Six reported. According to the New York Post's entertainment news outlet, Jeffrey threatened a lawyer for one of his victims, telling him that he had friends in powerful positions and that if he continued to investigate, someone "would be hurt."

Bradley Edwards, who acted as an attorney for some of the sex trafficker prosecutors, claims that the deceased social member hired investigators to monitor him and his loved ones, including his wife and children. Bradley published a new book about his time defending Epstein's victims.

The book tells the story of how she represented women like Courtney Wild, who started working as a masseuse for Epstein when she was just 14 years old. She was also encouraged to find other underage girls to work for Epstein.

During a live broadcast with an organization designed to defend victims of sexual abuse, Bradley explained how Epstein responded to the allegations by threatening a lawsuit against him personally. He claims that Epstein contacted him and said he would drop the trial if he stopped pursuing the case.

In the same email, Bradley says, Jeffrey said he had powerful friends in high places and that they would make his life miserable if they chose him too. He also claims to have had several meetings with Jeffrey, including a Starbucks in Boca Raton, Florida, where the defendant said that someone "would be hurt,quot; if he continued.

Epstein urged him to solve the case and put it in his distant memory, but Edwards refused. Epstein later issued a statement apologizing for his crimes in a letter read to a court in 2018. Epstein died in prison in August last year.

Interestingly, another woman involved in the case, named Priscilla Doe, and also defended by Bradley, wants to access two of the properties of the fallen socialite, one in which she claims she was the victim of sexual abuse.

Since then, Edwards has continued to deal with Epstein's properties, including requesting access to his New York luxury home and property on his private Caribbean island. The idea behind the granted access would be to show the power imbalance between the accuser and the accused.



