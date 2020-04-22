Jeff Okudah's experience at Ohio State shaped the best cornerback in the NFL Draft

Ohio State's Jeff Okudah could become the sixth cornerback to be selected with a top-five pick since 2000 on Thursday.

"I think it is a great time," Okudah told Sporting News. "As a freshman, walking in and watching Denzel (Ward) go about his business and three years later I'm almost in the same situation as him. I think it's great that everything has come full circle."

In this case, the full circle means that Okudah did what was expected with the Buckeyes. He will become the 14th cornerback taken in the first round of the school since 1991. Vinnie Iyer of SN projects that Okudah will be taken over by the Detroit Lions with the No. 3 pick.

However, Okudah's journey in the state of Ohio was a unique challenge. Her mother, Marie, died just six days after her arrival on campus. The five-star cornerback from Grand Praire, Texas, leaned on his classmates, including fellow Texas native J.K. Dobbins and Baron Browning, during that testing time. That off-field support turned out to be as important to Okudah's success as training on him.

MORE: Ohio State First Round Corner Pipe

"It meant a lot," said Okudah. "That was really great for me right now because I didn't feel like I missed my home. I had guys that I could talk to about anything. JK went through the same situation. I was able to keep my head straight." "

Okudah stayed focused, learning from defensive defense coach Kerry Coombs in his first year and holding those lessons with co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley until 2019. Ohio State is one of the soccer factories where practice reps sometimes count the most. , given the elite talent on campus.

"You really don't trust both games and practice, at least for me," he said. "Our practices felt almost like games. When you go against our offense, you know where you are."

Okudah played in all games as a freshman, working in an initial role. It was then that he began to hear more of the other cornerbacks in that long line. Ward, Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley, Bradley Roby, Eli Apple, and Kendall Sheffield are active in the NFL now.

"It is crazy," he said. "Once you're the starting cornerback at Ohio State, you have an expectation of being a first-round player and then going to the NFL. The boys are a tight brotherhood. They're always giving advice and advice. That inspires the next. same stick. "

In 2019, that meant flipping a defense that allowed 404 yards per game in 2018. Those former defenders texted ahead of the season.

"They had a DB video montage of all the DBs on video," Okudah said. "They told us that we need to take high school to an elite level."

Ohio State cut that number to 260 yards per game. Okudah and defensive end Chase Young, projected to be the No. 2 pick, were all Americans who led that defense. Okudah is considered one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the draft, but he believes that physical style will separate him at the next level. That mindset started in the weight room with strength coach Mickey Marotti.

"The philosophy is that you want curves that are tough, physical and that they can handle," Okudah said. "Coach Mick would tell us directly before the game: 'Don't go back to the facility if you are embarrassed in the running game with your tackle.' When you hear that, you know you have to chase after him. '

MORE: Why does Joe Burrow's connection to Ohio mean more than ever before the NFL Draft?

Cornerbacks are a rarity in the top five, but those lessons are what make Okudah one of the safest picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Okudah impressed in the NFL Combine, and he even finished his training after an awkward crash. .

He'll probably join that list of elite cornerbacks, and the next expectation is to become a Pro Bowl-caliber player. That is the standard by which the corners of the state of Ohio are met.

"He is never losing a competitive advantage," Okudah said. "I think competition does its best, so it's about never losing that edge."

Okudah worked with Old Spice on their #NFLDraftRedCarpet campaign, which will include virtual videos on the Thursday before the first round. "I will not dress too much, but I will not be sweating either," Okudah said. That opportunity allows prospects to experience the NFL Draft despite being unable to be in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. "They have made the most of the experience and I am grateful," said Okudah. "To have the opportunity to make this work."