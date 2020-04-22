Jeannie Mai Reveals The Only Reason That Would Have Prevented Jeezy From Proposing In New Private Videos

A few weeks ago, The Real’S Jeannie Mai announced that she and her rapper boyfriend, Jeezy (Jay Wayne Jenkins), had gotten engaged, and now she is giving fans more details about the happy moment.

The TV host recently took to Instagram, and she shared a video, which included a montage that featured images from the day that Jeezy proposed.

Jeannie also surprised fans with special videos that featured her mother and Jeezy’s father talking fondly about their romance.

Jeannie’s mom said that Jeezy came to ask her and her husband and for permission to marry their daughter. The rapper said he would not have proposed if Jeannie’s parents were not ready.

She recently opened up about the special day to her co-hosts by saying: “He did exactly what I know him to do during a time where you would think life would stop. J continued with life no matter what. And when it comes to marriage, it’s not just the perfect moments, and it’s really about those times, who are you, who is your character when things hit the fan. To see him be the relentless, tenacious man I fell in love with, it puts a whole new meaning to this ring to me. ”

One fan had this reaction: “If Jeezy’s daddy doesn’t look like Jeezy’s daddy, I don’t know who does. Damn, they look so much alike. Congratulations, Jeannie. "

Another commenter stated: “😍😍😍😍😍I love it. I'm a big fan, you guys. I've been following Jeezy since day 1. Love him music, like you, and his vibes. I'm here for it. May God bless the both of you with nothing but peace, love, and happiness and J,amp;J babies. IledSmiled the whole time I watched the video! So truly happy for the both of you !! ❤️ ”

This backer explained: “In a way, I blame my now former co-workers for having the view on damn near every day 😂, but I can tell that you're a genuinely good-hearted person and a real gem in and out and glad to see you and Jeezy take each other in and move forward on this path in life. Much love, much respect, and many blessings 🙏This is too cute !!! I just finished watching this and 😍😍🤗🤗🤗 congratulations to you both !!! A real man won’t let anything keep him from showing his woman how he feels !! ”

A fourth comment read: “I wish we can attend your wedding Jeannie !!! Follow we follow you and keep up with you so much !!! We love you !!! We also from the Bay Area ✊🏽I’m so happy for you !! I'm crying as I know you !! We watched to go through your hurt in the public eyes. We love you, Jeannie. "

This follower chimed in: “Your engagement story gave me goosebumps, and I cried happy tears for your love. ❤️ ”

Jeannie looks really happy.



