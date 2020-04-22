Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright hope to make a baby in quarantine

When you can't stay away Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will play
As the Coronavirus the pandemic continues to keep couples at home, a Vanderpump Rules The couple can't help but wonder if this is a good time to think about expanding the family.
In an exclusive interview for the E! Digital series Just sipJax and Brittany were asked about their plans to start a family. As a result, it is at the top of your mind.
"We are getting stronger. We hope we can get a quarantined baby out of this," Brittany shared with E! News. "We are ready to go."
Jax added while laughing: "I wasn't sure at first. It was like I wasn't sure it's a good idea. I don't know how long this is going to last. I saw The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. What if we couldn't get to the doctor? But I put all that beyond me. "
While the couple had no great news to share, the Bravo stars previously revealed this to E! News that they are both trying to keep the spark alive during quarantine.
Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"I think cooking together can be fun. Bathing together," Brittany suggested. "If you're fully stocked, scoop out some whipped cream."
Whenever the time is right, Jax made it clear that he hopes to follow in his parents' footsteps by providing his own son or daughter with a beautiful childhood.
"My parents worked very hard to give my sister and me everything," he shared with E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester. "Now I look back and my dad literally worked to get me everything I ever wanted. I want to be that person. I want to be that father. I never want to say no. My parents were such good parents."
Jax continued, "My father was an amazing man and I just hope I can do him justice."
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. in Bravo. Catch up on the latest episodes online now.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML18c4ed5bceae580ddec9758ca0785b4014%