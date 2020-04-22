Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright hope to make a baby in quarantine

When you can't stay away Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will play

As the Coronavirus the pandemic continues to keep couples at home, a Vanderpump Rules The couple can't help but wonder if this is a good time to think about expanding the family.

In an exclusive interview for the E! Digital series Just sipJax and Brittany were asked about their plans to start a family. As a result, it is at the top of your mind.

"We are getting stronger. We hope we can get a quarantined baby out of this," Brittany shared with E! News. "We are ready to go."

Jax added while laughing: "I wasn't sure at first. It was like I wasn't sure it's a good idea. I don't know how long this is going to last. I saw The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. What if we couldn't get to the doctor? But I put all that beyond me. "