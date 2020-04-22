Jana Kramer Brings to Light Regrets About Relationship With Brantley Gilbert

WENN / Judy Eddy

During an episode of her 'Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin' podcast, the 'Whiskey' singer reveals why she is often tempted to text her ex-fiance one final time.

Country star Jana Kramer is often tempted to text her ex, Brantley Gilbert, one final time to apologize for the way she behaved during their romance.

The couple became engaged in early 2013 after a whirlwind romance but split seven months later, and Jana admits she didn't handle the end of the relationship well.

Now married to former football star Mike Caussin, Kramer admits she still has some regrets about the way she acted while dating fellow singer Brantley.

"I'm really sorry for the person that I was and the way that I wasn't healthy enough to be in that relationship," she said during the most recent episode of her popular podcast, "Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin "

"I wasn't the best version of myself in that relationship. I just wasn't," she told her husband. "I always have a little bit of regret that I didn't handle things better …. (but) we're not going to reach out to them (Gilbert), because that wouldn't be healthy (sic)."

Kramer and Caussin have been married since 2015 and share two kids. They separated in 2016 after he cheated on the singer, but the couple reunited a year later and renewed its wedding vows.

Gilbert is also happily married to Amber Cochran. They also wed in 2015 and share two children together.