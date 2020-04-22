Jamie Otis is excited after taking the COVID-19 test before the due date

Jamie Otis reminds us that we are not alone.
With everything that happens in the world in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic, it is natural to feel overwhelmed, restless and stressed.
In fact, those are some of the same emotions currently felt by the 33-year-old television personality, who is pregnant with her second child.
On Wednesday Married at first sight Alum detailed her recent visit to the doctor, especially after reaching full term status with her pregnancy. She revealed in her Instagram Stories that she was tested for COVID-19, as recommended by her doctor.
However, the entire experience triggered some emotions for the former. Single contestant.
"I'm crying all the time these days, I feel so silly, but … I'm really really nervous," she shared in a candid video on Instagram, with tears on her face.
She added: "I feel that everything will be fine, but I just received the COVID-19 test because now I am at term and I think I am fine. But I tell them: 'Am I fine?" I do not know if I am fine "
"Only the hyssop … it hurt a lot," he shared. "I thought, if I can't stand the change going up my nose, how am I going to have an unmedicated delivery? I think I'm a little overwhelmed and angry at myself for being so weak about this." "
"I feel like I'm upset with my husband (Doug Hehner) and my daughter (Henley grace) I don't know how to reset my brain so I can relax, "Jamie said, wiping away her tears.
To calm down and de-stress, the television star said she has been meditating, using her diffuser and trying to "have happy thoughts."
In his Instagram caption, he admitted that he planned to take a "cheesy photo,quot; to celebrate his full-term pregnancy. However, given his real mood, he didn't want to fake things on social media.
"I don't want to pretend that I'm happy and lucky here when I'm a complete MESSAGE," he wrote in a long title. "I'm ashamed to admit it and I feel * so * upset about worrying about anything!"
In addition to sharing her feelings, she also took a moment to thank those who risk their lives and work on the front lines during the pandemic.
"I feel so corny for saying this, but I really want to thank everyone who's out there risking their lives to help save others / deliver their food, stock the shelves, etc.," he shared.
Adding: "I am so lucky to have a HEALTHY rainbow baby who is FULL TERM! (I have been holding my breath throughout this pregnancy) I am the LUCKY one who stays home and is quarantined while others have to leave." and I risk their lives to help those who are sick. Honestly, I'm a registered nurse and I should be out there helping too, but I'm safe inside instead. Which I justify with being pregnant but there are * so many * pregnant women entering the battle zone daily! They are the true heroes! "
Before closing her caption, she let everyone know that they are not alone in feeling all the emotions.
"If you're a pregnant mom worried about everything and anything right now, aaaa, and you're feeling a little psycho about your emotions, girl, I get it. I'm here for you if you need to let off steam," she said. "We will ALL get through this! One step at a time!"
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
