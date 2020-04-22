Jamie Otis is excited after taking the COVID-19 test before the due date

Jamie Otis reminds us that we are not alone.

With everything that happens in the world in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic, it is natural to feel overwhelmed, restless and stressed.

In fact, those are some of the same emotions currently felt by the 33-year-old television personality, who is pregnant with her second child.

On Wednesday Married at first sight Alum detailed her recent visit to the doctor, especially after reaching full term status with her pregnancy. She revealed in her Instagram Stories that she was tested for COVID-19, as recommended by her doctor.

However, the entire experience triggered some emotions for the former. Single contestant.

"I'm crying all the time these days, I feel so silly, but … I'm really really nervous," she shared in a candid video on Instagram, with tears on her face.

She added: "I feel that everything will be fine, but I just received the COVID-19 test because now I am at term and I think I am fine. But I tell them: 'Am I fine?" I do not know if I am fine "