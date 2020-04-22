Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Instagram

The 'Upside Down' singer will host the music festival, which will benefit a non-profit supporting environmental education in Hawaii, from the front porch of his home on April 25.

Singer / songwriter and eco activist Jack johnson will celebrate Earth Day by hosting his own at-home music festival.

The "Upside Down" singer will front Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home from the front porch of his home on Oahu, Hawaii from 6pm EST on his Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/jackjohnson/) on Saturday, April 25.

The livestream will feature at-home performances from Ben harper, G. Love, Ziggy marley, and Lukas Nelson, among others, while chefs Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi will offer up cooking tips in between sets.

The event will also air live on Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

Donations from viewers will benefit the Kokua Hawai'i Foundation, a non-profit that supports environmental education in Hawaii schools and communities.

Johnson will also perform during Earth Day Live, a three-day livestream (https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-live/) to commemorate Earth Day's 50th anniversary, which begins on Wednesday, April 22.