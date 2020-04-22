It's okay? Lil Baby posts a photo of him scratching his face

WENN / Avalon

However, some people insist that the scratches on their face are simply makeup for a music video shoot, while several people joke that they look like a Jordan poster.

It seems that Lil baby He has recently gotten into some trouble. The rapper turned to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself with some scratches on his face, sparking speculation that he might be caught in a fight.

However, some others have disputed this speculation by pointing out that the scratches are most likely makeup and that it could be for a music video shoot. "Lol, I think it's makeup, maybe he's making a music video or a movie," said one. "You can literally see that you can take off hahaha," said one more person.

There were also several people who mocked the fact that one of his scratches looked like a Jordan sign. Meanwhile, some joked that it could be his ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves. "Jayda, why are you doing that lmao jk jk," said one guy. "Jayda is tiiiyuuurd yaheame," commented another, while someone else echoed, "The scar face [Jayda] helped him with the oils."

Baby and Jayda dated for a while and welcomed a boy in February of last year. Despite the division, the rapper said that he and his baby mom have a friendly relationship for the good of their son.

"It's not like 'still together'. She is my son mom, so it is not possible that we cannot be together," he explained. "Even if we don't have a relationship like the boyfriend and girlfriend type, we have a relationship because we have a son. We have a young son, so we should kick him no matter what." Elsewhere in the interview, Baby denied ever dating. Alexis Skyy after the latter he stated it on Twitter. He said, "All I'm asking is that you don't lie to me. You know we don't screw around. That's nonsense to talk about me."