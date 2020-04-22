Is Fergie having a hard time beating Josh Duhamel?

Is Fergie having a hard time passing Josh Duhamel? Are you worried about finding love again after your divorce? These questions and more are asked as the next OK April 27, 2020 issue! The magazine suggests that Fergie is a little depressed about her ex-husband's younger group of women she dated after their divorce. The couple share a son, Axl, 6, and the article states that Fergie is so busy focusing on motherhood that she doesn't have time to go out. Josh, on the other hand, has dated younger, more beautiful women and, according to the article, has left Fergie hurt and depressed, despite being divorced for more than two years.

A source stated the following to the publication.

“Josh dating these much younger and more beautiful girls still hurts his heart. Fergie thought she would be with Josh forever, so watching him keep going is difficult, especially since finding a boyfriend is not on his radar. "

Fergie is 45 and Josh is 47. She dated Eiza Gonzalez, 30, before continuing with Audra Mari, 26-year-old Miss World America winner. The two are going public with their relationship and have shared several posts on social media so that the public knows that they are together.

While Fergie spends her time concentrating on raising her son, she hasn't been dating, dating Josh.

You can see a photo of Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari below.

It's certainly understandable that any woman could be jealous of the 20-year-old knockout, but neither Fergie nor Josh have commented on the reports.

There is nothing to indicate for certain how Fergie feels about Josh dating Audra Mari, but the source continued to speak on the subject.

"Fergie doesn't feel like playing on the field right now. She puts all her effort into being the best mother she can be. But that doesn't help her feel better when she sees what Josh is doing! "

What do you think about the report? Although fans may not know for sure how Fergie feels, they have realized that not much has come out since their divorce.

It can be hard to get over a breakup, but for many people, two years is a long time. Do you think the report is accurate and Fergie is still trying to beat Josh?



