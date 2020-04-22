Irish seaside town adopts Matt Damon

On Easter Sunday, during her afternoon walk, Irish novelist Denise Deegan realized that she had not yet called her mother. "Hello," he said cheerfully on his phone. "Hello," replied a man on the street.
Looking at the man's face, he realized that the voice belonged to actor Matt Damon.
Living a pandemic already had it like it was in a movie, "and then you look up and Matt Damon is there," he said in an interview.
Mr. Damon's sightings have become common in recent weeks in Dalkey, a seaside town southeast of Dublin, where his presence has added another surreal layer to life under lockdown.
It's not just that one of the The world's biggest stars and their family must stay within two kilometers (about 1.2 miles) of their home, like the rest of them. It is that an actor who played a father trying to protect his family in the midst of an expanding pandemic in the movie "Contagion,quot; is now living a mysteriously similar reality at his side.
The stage also causes Dalkey residents to unite against a new common enemy: outsiders who ask too many questions about their Matt O’Damon, as some now call it.
If he was going to be stuck somewhere, it's not difficult for residents to understand why his town of 8,000 inhabitants, about nine miles southeast of Dublin, would be a smart choice. "You could say that Dalkey would be the place where people would aspire to live if they won the lottery!" said a resident, Noreen Farrar.
Damon's sightings in Dalkey and neighboring Killiney, sometimes referred to as "Ireland's Amalfi Coast," began in mid-March. According to an assistant to Mr. Damon's agent, it was when he came to the area to film scenes from "The Last Duel, "a medieval drama that will soon be suspended and directed by Ridley Scott. It wasn't long before pubs closed, too, and police began checking to see if people strayed beyond the permitted two kilometers.
Most encounters start the same way: Matt Damon smiles and the resident pretends not to know who he is. "I think it's an Irish thing," said Deegan. "We don't want anyone who is a celebrity to think that we are somehow flatterers."
Mary Caviston, the owner of the Corner Note Café, did not recognize the gentleman in a baseball cap until she took his order. Then he played it great. But once he and his family finished eating, she made a request. "Would you mind much just a photo outside for the Corner Note?"
She seemed happy to oblige him. A few hours later, it closed its doors indefinitely, "It was a high note to leave," he said in an interview.
A photo of Mr. Damon on the beach with a bag from a SuperValu market appears to have been his ticket to local acceptance. Delighted memes and brilliant articles in the Irish press proliferated. Unlike his famous peers in the United States who have been tricked into trying to connect with commoners, Damon had become a symbol of togetherness while living in a gated residence in one of Ireland's most expensive neighborhoods.
Mr. Damon's choice to stay rather than return to his The $ 16.7 million Brooklyn penthouse could also have been prudent from an epidemiological point of view. On April 16, Irish officials stated that they had suppressed the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the general population, a feat some attribute to the prompt response from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a physician.
And not only Mr. Damon had found a relatively safe new home, his new admirers became an army of protectors. This was made clear when the New York Times reporter assigned to write this (me, for better or for worse) asked for anecdotes via the city's unofficial Facebook page.
"Let it be!" It was a common theme, presented in around 100 different forms. (Cornelius Hibernis O & # 39; Flaherty's comment was the most poetic: "Dalkey is surrounded by the sea and on these bright sunny days with the fresh air and birdsong everywhere, Matt and his family should stay alone to enjoy the time in the middle of the sea ". natural splendor of spring.")
"Love, love, the fact that everyone seeks to protect him like ours," wrote Cjhelle Griffiths. Sally Kirwan agreed, "We really are the greatest of all nations."
Unlike Americans, many commentators explained, the Irish respect everyone's privacy. That is why "the stars like it here," wrote Mick Mullen, being careful not to mention two of his other neighbors, Bono and Enya. "We Irish don't get hit by the stars."
One woman was brave enough to say that that was not exactly true. "Suddenly, none of you care that Matt Damon is around and you are above everything, and yet here people are constantly being seen and photos enduring him with Dalkey residents," wrote Paula. Burns.
In private messages, at least one resident confessed that he wanted an encounter with Matt Damon. Deirdre Fitzgerald, a forum administrator, also outlined a plan to host one.
Two months ago, their families' restaurant and catering company had 50 employees. The layoffs linked to the outbreak have reduced it to five. Her brother now prepares all takeout orders, and she is the delivery woman, the marketing agent, and the "top of the washing machine."
"We are trying to stay alive and kicking," he said.
She lives near Mr. Damon, so she planned to leave a Burger Box, a D.I.Y. burger kit offered by your restaurant, and a note asking you to send a photo.
She was optimistic. "He is very kind," she had heard.