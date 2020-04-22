IPhone 12 launch may be delayed to October or November – BGR

IPhone 12 launch may be delayed until October or November due to design delays caused by the coronavirus.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max may not go into mass production until October, which could mean that Apple's high-end iPhone model won't arrive until December.

Given the impact the coronavirus has had on the economy, iPhone 12 sales will be dramatically lower than many analysts initially anticipated.

Apple typically introduces new iPhone models in early September, followed by a worldwide launch on Friday about 10 days later. Apple adheres to this pattern to the best of its ability, and in turn, it has been fairly easy to accurately predict iPhone launch schedules in recent years.

However, the launch of the iPhone 12 has Apple swimming in unknown waters. For starters, there are reports that the travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus affected the iPhone 12 development process, as it prevented Apple engineers from traveling to China and inspecting prototypes. Furthermore, the economic impact of the coronavirus has been so drastic that it may force Apple to slightly delay the launch of the iPhone 12 until the economy recovers.

In light of all this, a new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo through AppleInsider It conveys that the verification tests for the new iPhone 12 are delayed by about a month due to a design change in the device's pack antenna (AiP). While iPhone rumors are a dime a dozen, it's worth noting that Kuo has a stellar record when it comes to Apple rumors.

Specifically, Kuo writes that the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models cannot go into mass production until September. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will feature a 6.7-inch screen, won't be able to go into mass production until October. Incidentally, a major leak last week revealed that Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a smaller notch and a new camera design.

If the above timeline is met, Kuo reports that the smaller Apple iPhone 12 models will launch in October or November. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro Max may not see the light until December. Regardless, Apple still plans to hold an iPhone 12 launch event in September.

It doesn't matter when Apple releases the iPhone 12, it stands to reason that sales won't be exactly up to what Apple expected just two months ago. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the US economy. USA And there is simply no telling when things will return to pre-coronavirus levels. As it stands now, millions of Americans have lost their jobs, and as a result, jobless claims are at historically high levels. Consequently, the group of consumers with disposable incomes looking to upgrade to a new iPhone will be decidedly smaller this year than in previous years.

