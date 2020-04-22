Instagram model scared of Cardi B after compensation gets caught stalking her account

Instagram

Once a screenshot of the Migos member stalking her Instagram Stories circulates online, Miida Brea insists on her account: "Wow, it's not like that, I don't even have 20 tf."

Make up for I just can't escape the accusations of cheating. the Migos the rapper has recently been accused of not being faithful to his wife Cardi B after he was caught lurking in the posts of an Instagram model on the social media site. The model, whose name is Miida Brea, posted a screenshot on the site that served as proof that he stalked her.

However, Miida seemed to regret his decision after learning that his publication made headlines in the media. He soon took to his social media accounts that he had no intention of exposing Offset by doing so. "This was sent to me this morning and wow it's not like that smh and I don't even have 20 tf."

In another post, the girl apparently expressed how scared she was that Cardi would do something to her once she found out about this. "Let me tell you, it's not like that," he wrote in the caption. When a follower tagged the hit creator "Bodak Yellow" and said it was "ridiculous," Miida said, "I wrote to you because it isn't."

Meanwhile, Offset has yet to respond to this news.

Prior to this, Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi after he was caught hiding his Cardi phone during a live broadcast. However, since then he has denied speculation. "I know you guys are doing something out of nothing from that broadcast when I was playing and my little girl came into the room and I grabbed the phone," she said, "whatever they say, I put the phone on."

"Let's go with … we have so much negativity energy here in the air, illness. Don't bring any of that negativity to my family. We relax, man. We are not in every way. All positive," he continued claiming about his family and his relationship with Cardi.