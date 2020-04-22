Increased final ratings for the television series "Empire"; CBS Prince's Tribute tops Tuesday – Deadline

It was about the music – in EmpireHis case, a musical dynasty, on Tuesday night in primetime. Fox aired its quasi-series finale of Empire, which ended in a high note obtaining a 0.8 in the adults from 18 to 49 demographics and 2.94 million viewers. It may not have been the exact ending intended for the Lee Daniels and Danny Strong musical drama, but with the best numbers in the demo since mid-October, it was an optimistic way to end his six-season career.

On CBS, it rained purple with Let's go crazy: the Grammy salute to the prince (1.0, 6.49M). Filmed in January, the special honored the iconic musician who died four years ago. Presented by Maya Rudolph, the two-hour special performances by Sheila E., Morris Day and the Time, The Revolution, H.E.R., Miguel, St. Vincent, and others. It was the highest rated show of the night, and second in audience behind a NCIS encore on CBS.

Elsewhere, ABC For life (0.4, 2.17M) dropped to a low series on the show with its latest recent episode, while The flash (0.4, 1.12M) and DC Legends of tomorrow (0.2, 665,000) returned to the CW on par with their most recent episodes.

NBC broadcast all replays.