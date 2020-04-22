I'm Just 'Defending Myself Once Again'

Instagram

He also talks about the Detroit rapper being the product of institutional racism in hip-hop, saying, 'It's something Eminem has even addressed being a guest in the house of hip-hop.'

Nick Cannon isn't ready to let go of his feud with Eminem. The "Wild 'N Out" host once again talked about their longstanding beef in an interview with Billboard.

"You gotta remember, I was defending myself once again. I've kept bringing it up for decades. I'm one of those cats that matches energy. I don't do it – I overdo it," Nick said to the outlet. "Even in high school, I was a little guy, but if you made fun of me, I was gonna make fun of you, your momma, and that's the same energy of 'Wild' N Out '."

"It was a month of social commentary, but if you've ever heard me speak on this matter, I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me , I'm gonna keep talking back, "he went on saying.

He then talked about Eminem being the product of institutional racism in hip-hop. "It's the idea that there is a superior class of people who are judged by a different measuring stick," he said. "It's something Eminem has even addressed being a guest in the house of hip-hop."

"When you come from a culture that was built by a community that didn't have something of their own, but were able to embrace it and it became a new conduit of information for a new culture. And when someone comes in and shines in that medium and takes it to the masses, it's the same thing as [what] Elvis Presley [did]. There's nothing wrong with it, but you gotta accept it for what it is, "he continued.

Feud between Em and Nick reignited back in December after the former dissed both "The Masked Singer"host and ex-wife Mariah Carey on Fat Joe's "Lord Above". Since then, Nick has released a slew of diss tracks aimed at Em, but the latter has never responded with his own songs.