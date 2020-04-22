IIM Ahmedabad Begins Full-Time Executive MBA Course at Zoom – Latest News

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, began its one-year full-time residential graduate program in executive management (MBA-PGPX) in the midst of closure due to coronavirus. IIM teachers turned to the online video conferencing platform Zoom to continue the introductory session. There were a total of 174 participants at the Zoom meeting.

“Considering the overall structure of the program, we decided to take a small portion of Term 1 online. This will allow students to start work when campus classes finally begin, ”said Professor Viswanath Pingali, President of MBA-PGPX.

The Zoom video conferencing platform is being widely used by schools and colleges to deliver classes across India. The continuous blockade that several countries in the world are in has made video conferencing applications immensely popular. However, the reasons for Zoom's popularity are its ease of use, it allows 100 people to chat simultaneously on any plan, and it's free for the first 40 minutes. Zoom also allows for larger meetings of up to 500 people as part of a large meeting plan.

“Being resilient in the face of calamities, adapting in times of uncertainty and strength to chart our course into the unknown future ahead are qualities that IIM Ahmedabad will take root this year. You can't take away the fact that we, the class of 2021, are the "Covid Lot," said Shruti Shekhar, a student in the new 2020-21 MBA-PGPX lot.

"Lot 2020-21 has an average GMAT score of around 690 and a GRE score of 317, the average age of approximately 31 years and seven months, an average total work experience of 8.6 years and an average international experience of approximately one year. and a half years, "IIM-A said in a statement.

