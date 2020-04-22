"I would love everything open because we have had viruses for years" – Deadline

Anderson Cooper had an extended interview Wednesday with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who is calling for casinos, hotels and restaurants to reopen in the city given the heartbreaking loss of jobs and income.

However, Cooper had many questions about how wise that move would be right now and how it would work.

At one point, he showed a report by Chinese researchers describing how the virus spread in a restaurant.

"This is not China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada," he intervened.

"Wow, that's really ignorant," he said.

"Is that ignorant to say?" she asked.

The interview continued for about 15 minutes, with Goodman defending his calls to reopen but also arguing that it is not up to her to determine how companies practice social distancing.

Cooper asked about the risks of reopening public spaces where people will be nearby, but will also travel to and from the city.

He asked, "Doesn't that sound like a virus Petri dish? How is that for sure?

"It sounds like you're being an alarmist. I am not. I have lived a long life, ”he said.

Cooper then asked, "So you don't think there should be a social estrangement?"

"Of course," he asked.

Then he asked how that would be done in a casino.

"That is up to them to find out," Goodman said. "I don't own a casino. I don't know anything about building a casino."

Then she added: “I am not a private owner. That is the competition in this country. Free enterprise will be able to ensure that what it offers to the public meets the needs of the public. "

And in that he left. At one point during the interview, Cooper took off his glasses and rubbed his eyes.

Goodman argued that with the city closing, "so many families that they can't even afford to buy food for their family because they have been out of work for six weeks."

But it also seemed to suggest that the city had survived previous outbreaks without the need for closings.

"I would love for everything to be open because we have had viruses for years that have been here," he said.

It would be difficult to label the interview as bitter. Rather, Goodman had words of praise for Cooper.

"You are a very good interviewer," she said at one point. “I have watched you for years and you are wonderful. And I'm not going that way. I'm holding on to what I'm asking for. "