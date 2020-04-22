Huge leak details Apple’s most revolutionary new iPhone 12s feature – BGR

Apple’s iPhone 12 release date is still unclear as the impact of coronavirus shutdowns has left many things up in the air.

There are four new iPhone 12 models set to be released this year, and they'll all feature an exciting redesign that resembles a cross between the iPhone 5 and iPad Pro.

Next year’s new iPhone 12s is expected to push the new design even further and a new leak reveals what may end up being the next-generation iPhone’s most revolutionary feature.

Jony Ive’s dream was to create an iPhone that looks like one continuous piece of glass. The iPhone 12 series set to debut this year won't push us any closer to realizing I've dream, but the new iPhone 12s series set to debut in late 2021 very well might.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series are really starting to heat up now that the design of the new phones has reportedly been finalized. From the front, the new iPhone 12 models will look a lot like the current-generation iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro phones, though the notch at the top will be narrower. The bezel around the rest of the display will reportedly be thinner as well, at least on the iPhone 12 Pro models. Around back, the new iPhone 12 phones will sport a dual-lens camera while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature an updated triple-lens rear camera that also packs a new LIDAR sensor. Finally, the edges of the phone will be wrapped in flat metal similar to the old iPhone 5 design everyone loves. It’s shaping up to be a very exciting update that will also be Apple’s first smartphone series to include 5G support and 120Hz “ProMotion” displays, but it looks like the new iPhone 12s series coming next year will feature an even more exciting design change.

In a new video posted to YouTube, a vlogger who goes by the name Everything ApplePro shared a bunch of information about Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 12 series. The source of the info is an emerging leaker with a good track record named Jon Prosser, so there’s a good chance that most of the iPhone 12 details shared in the video are accurate.

Much of the report focuses on the new notches at the top of the displays on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series, which is expected to be significantly smaller than the notches on Apple’s current-generation iPhones. The new notch will be the same height, according to the report, but it will be much narrower. While the components of the TrueDepth sensor array will reportedly not be made any smaller, they will apparently be condensed and the speaker will be moved up into the bezel above the notch. Anyone who uses a phone with a notch knows that it doesn't really matter at all, but at least the smaller notch will be a positive talking point for Apple this summer.

The rest of the video goes on to rehash a bunch of other reports full of iPhone 12 details that we’ve known for quite some time, but then it does cover an interesting new tidbit beginning at around the 2:08 mark. Again citing Jon Prosser as the source, the report states that next year’s new iPhones will like add a new type of Smart Connector on the side, while potentially ditching the Lightning connector that’s currently found on all iPhone models.

Image Source: TF International Securities

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported news back in 2019 that Apple is working on at least one new iPhone model with no ports at all. As you can see in the graphic above that he supplied at the time, his sources stated that the phone would debut in 2021, which is when Apple will release its “iPhone 12s” series, or whatever the company ends up calling next year's new iPhones . It appears as though the new Smart Connector scooped by Prosser and discussed in the video below will provide the power and data connection Apple obviously needs in order to make a portless iPhone happen.

Check out the full video below starting at 2:08 for the details about the Smart Connector on next year’s new iPhone models.