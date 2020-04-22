How personal grief led to a star-studded table to raise funds for frontline health workers led by Gary Cole and Julie Bowen – Deadline

Next Sunday, April 26, a cast of 13 actors, including Gary Cole, Julie Bowen, Alan Tudyk, Vella Lovell, Brenda Strong and Chris Williams, will perform an online chart of Half roasted, a television comedy pilot not produced by rising writer / director Tracie Laymon (Mixed signals) While Laymon is not a household name, most of the other sponsorships on and off the screen are, including Betsy Thomas, who runs the event, and Will and grace and Grace and Frankie casting director Tracy Lilienfield, who was instrumental in obtaining the talent.

The idea originated with Laymon. She had close ties to Kious Kelly, who made national news as the first New York nurse to die of COVID-19. Laymon is also friends with an emergency physician at a major Los Angeles hospital who was admitted to the ICU for days after being diagnosed with the virus. In both cases, the lack or shortage of protective equipment was attributed to infections.

Laymon was with manager / producer David M. Rudy, who quickly sparked the idea, as he himself is a former New York EMT.

Laymon's original intention was to bring together some everyday actors to help a table read his script to distract them from everything that is happening in the world. Rudy suggested turning the read table into a fundraiser and having a real impact. He himself will match every dollar donated up to the first $ 100,000.

The team has partnered with the CAA Foundation, EIF and Thrive Global's #FirstRespondersFirst campaign. All proceeds will benefit a fund dedicated to front-line health workers serving the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The money raised will help carry much-needed PPE supplies for doctors and nurses on these front lines of COVID-19," said Rudy.

You can watch the live stream on April 26 at 5 p.m. Pacific / 8 p.m. This at: http://www.Tableread.Online.