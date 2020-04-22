His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

The collapse of oil prices is turning the world
The collapse in oil prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic spells disaster for countries like Nigeria and Venezuela that depend on oil production for their economic survival.
“No one imagined a crisis of this scope. This was not in any scenario, ”said a global energy expert.
Our reporters observed the destabilizing effects of oil coronavirus shock in countries around the world.
Are here the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as updated maps.
-
Oil prices, which had plummeted since closing orders drastically cut demand in late February, reversed some of the tremendous losses in recent days, leading to a recovery in US and European stocks.
-
Eight babies and young children in a care center in Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about a larger outbreak in Japanese care centers for abandoned or abused children.
-
Taiwan is competing with China in pandemic aid diplomacy, promoting itself as a model of democracy, challenging Beijing's efforts to isolate the autonomous island it claims to be its own.
-
British lawmakers conducted their normally boisterous question-and-answer session in the House of Commons via video link. Only a few dozen legislators sat in the chamber to comply with the rules of social distancing.
-
The first death from the virus in the US USA It was earlier than previously thought. A coroner in Santa Clara County, California, said two residents died of the coronavirus in early and mid-February, weeks earlier than previously known. (See our backstory below.)
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
United States immigration restrictions disturb the Indian diaspora
Most of the 800,000 immigrants. currently on the waiting list for a green card to live or work in the US USA They are Indian citizens, and many of them perform specialized roles in the technology sector for companies like Google and Apple.
"I probably won't receive a green card in this lifetime unless the laws change," said an electrical engineer who applied for a green card in 2011.
The potential for family separation is another concern: "I am afraid of losing everything," said an Indian software developer in Atlanta, whose daughters are naturalized US citizens. “This is not really a job. It's about dreams. "
Mr. Trump has suggested that other immigration restrictions are not out of the question, although they are unlikely to immediately affect other popular visa programs like H-1B.
Fundamental reason: Trump, who has taken a series of anti-immigration measures through his presidency, says his latest moves are aimed at protecting jobs for Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
Chinese trolls are driving disinformation, says United States
Alarming messages that appeared last month on the cell phones and social media of millions of Americans warned that the Trump administration was about to block the entire country.
US intelligence agencies USA They have determined that The warnings were amplified by Chinese agents.
U.S. officials said the operatives had adopted some of the techniques dominated by the Russian-backed trolls, such as creating fake social media accounts to send fake messages to responsive Americans, who in turn help spread them without realizing it.
Related: China's state propaganda machine has highlighted the mistakes of other countries during the pandemic, while also suppressing internal problems, fueling anger towards foreigners and domestic critics alike. our columnist writes.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
"Instead of coronavirus, hunger will kill us,quot;
Our reporters spoke to people around the world who are alarmed: a migrant worker in Delhi, a construction worker displaced from his home in Syria, a humanitarian worker in a slum in Nairobi.
This is what is happening the most.
Tensions between the United States and Iran: President Trump told the Navy to "shoot down,quot; and destroy any Iranian gunships that harass American warships. The threat came a week after the Pentagon accused Iranian ships of "dangerous,quot; approaches to US warships in the Persian Gulf.
Snapshot: Above, two nuns label food products for sale in the Phoka Nunnery from St. Nino in the country of Georgia. Photojournalist Robert Presutti has visited the convent, which is housed in a restored 11th-century church, several times over the years. His report is the latest in our series of trips "The world through a lens,quot;.
What we are reading: Deep dive in the volcano eruption on the White Island in New Zealand. Elisabeth Goodridge, our associate travel editor, calls it "a well-written, knowledgeable, and very, very exciting read that sheds light on the risks of adventure tourism and the question of who is responsible when disaster strikes."
Now a break from the news
Need a bit of inspiration? We have many more ideas on things to cook, watch, read and do in our On the home page.
And now for the backstory on …
A new timeline from the USA USA For the coronavirus
The news that a person who died in Santa Clara County, California, on February 6 and had the coronavirus has raised questions about The timeline of the US outbreak The USA, which is by far the largest in the world. To get a scientific view of the implications, we spoke with Carl Zimmer, a science journalist, Times columnist and author of the book "A Planet of Viruses."
What do we know about the timing of the virus's arrival in the United States?
The virus itself jumped from bats to humans in Asia, most likely in China. Then there is the outbreak in Wuhan, which accelerated in December. Then it's in Europe, probably in early January.
Studies of virus samples from New York showed that The vast majority belonged to lineages introduced from Europe, and probably arrived early in mid-February. You can see this from minor but revealing mutations in their genes that act as a signature. What New York viruses are most similar to are not viruses in Italy, but viruses in England, in France, in Belgium. It seems that many viruses were moving in Europe, and some were brought to the United States.
Evidence from California indicates that it was arriving there in early or mid-January.
Could the virus have been circulating in California even earlier?
Scientists do not believe Covid was furious in California in November. By looking at the genes of the viruses, you can see that it had just started in Wuhan. They don't see the kind of California hospitalizations you would see if it took off. We know what it's like when Covid-19 takes off, and it didn't happen in November.
What are you looking for next?
At the autopsy of the February 6 case, all they needed to find to confirm that this person had Covid-19 were a few fragments of the virus' genes.
If you really want to know more, you need the entire genome, all the genetic material of the virus. Then, by looking at the mutations, you can see where the virus came from, and you can start to get some guesswork about how it got there.
But we are dealing here with a deceased person. The virus in his remains is breaking down.
Still, scientists may be able to extract enough virus to reattach the genome. I am waiting for that.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Carole
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, wrote today's Backstory. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about protests in the United States against orders to stay home.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Varieties (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• The print edition of the Times was named the World's Best Designed Newspaper for the third year in a row by the Society for News Design, and our photography and video teams won six World Press Photo Awards.