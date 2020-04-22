Hilarie Burton writes poignant birthday tribute to Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Their Jeffrey Dean Morganthe birthday and his wife Hilarie burton wins the award for the sweetest tribute.

On Wednesday Living Dead The star sounded on his 54th birthday, and his longtime partner turned to social media to honor him on his special day.

"It is my husband's birthday," he began. "There are a lot of people who love @jeffreydeanmorgan. He is an electric, dynamic person. He laughs a lot and can curse a blue streak, and he has a bigger heart than most. He takes responsibility and fights for others, and works hard. And then he comes home and doesn't rest … he's the pony our kids ride on. he's the donkey hugger. he's the dreamer who pulls a log out of the woods and makes a table or art or mountains of firewood "

"But to me," he continued, "he is the only person who cares about opinion. I met him when he was 26, and he saw me for who he wanted to be. And then he knocked down all obstacles to get us here." Happy birthday Jeffrey. You do everything better. "

Along with the moving legend, Burton also shared photos of the actor, including adorable photos of him with his two children.