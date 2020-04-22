Hilarie Burton writes poignant birthday tribute to Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Their Jeffrey Dean Morganthe birthday and his wife Hilarie burton wins the award for the sweetest tribute.
On Wednesday Living Dead The star sounded on his 54th birthday, and his longtime partner turned to social media to honor him on his special day.
"It is my husband's birthday," he began. "There are a lot of people who love @jeffreydeanmorgan. He is an electric, dynamic person. He laughs a lot and can curse a blue streak, and he has a bigger heart than most. He takes responsibility and fights for others, and works hard. And then he comes home and doesn't rest … he's the pony our kids ride on. he's the donkey hugger. he's the dreamer who pulls a log out of the woods and makes a table or art or mountains of firewood "
"But to me," he continued, "he is the only person who cares about opinion. I met him when he was 26, and he saw me for who he wanted to be. And then he knocked down all obstacles to get us here." Happy birthday Jeffrey. You do everything better. "
Along with the moving legend, Burton also shared photos of the actor, including adorable photos of him with his two children.
The past few years have been particularly good for the longtime couple as they welcomed their second child, their daughter. George, in 2018 and married the following year.
Although they recently became husband and wife, their love story has spanned 10 years.
"We have lived as a husband and wife for a decade. We have built a family and a farm and have found our community. For years, publications have reported that we were married in 2014 or 2015 and that I have been married and divorced before. All false. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly trying to correct something, "the actress wrote on Instagram in October 2019." Here's God's honest fact: from the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was a husband. Instead of making vows directly from the door, we live them. For more than ten years. The good and the bad. "
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Honeymoon stage
So how did Jeffrey and Hilarie first meet? It all started in 2009 thanks to the actor's performance. Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who arranged a double blind date for Jeffrey, Hilarie, him and his wife Danneel Ackles.
"I turned on. We all did it. We ended up at my house drinking shots of tequila," Morgan recalled during a 2015 interview with the Huffington Post. Jeffrey and Hilarie would debut on the red carpet as a couple in 2010.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Oh baby!
The lovebirds surprised Hollywood when in 2010 it was revealed that the One Tree Hill the actress had given birth to a baby named August. A source told E! News at the time: "She told her friends about her pregnancy in August (2009) after spending a lot of time with Jeffrey in New Mexico."
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
The joys of parenthood
At the 2011 premiere Sunrise: part 1, the new parents gave a rare interview to E! News about your bundle of joy. "He just said 'no' the first time, which is screwed up," Morgan joked. "In a week it's like, 'No, no, no!'
"But everything comes first," he said. "It's been spectacular … a lot of times we don't sleep, and then our adult night we come here. This is our date. Can you believe it?"
Jim Spellman / WireImage
Husband and wife?
Starting in 2014, celebrities began secretly referring to each other as "husband,quot; and "wife." Despite reports of an undercover wedding, The Walking Dead Star denied that her protagonist had walked down the hall to become Mrs. Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
A simple life
Morgan and Burton left the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for a more picturesque lifestyle in the city of Rhinebeck in Dutchess County, New York. They live on a working farm there, and as Hilarie explained to Weekly entertainment in 2014, he spends most of his days in a "Carhartt flannel and paint coat, sawdust, and mud boots."
Fernando Leon / Getty Images
From couple to co-stars
The stars aligned in 2015 when Burton was cast in Morgan's CBS series. Existing. He told Zap2 It about the co-star match: "When I took the job, the deal was, 'We'll take you home as much as possible,' and that hasn't worked. But Hilarie got a job. ExistingWhich was fantastic. You'll see her a few times during the season, so that's one way we've been able to keep the family together. "
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic
Mwah!
Photographed here at the 2016 premiere of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of JusticeBurton plants a sweet kiss on his beautiful date for the night.
Taylor Hill / Getty Images
Sweet tooth
A little-known fact about Jeffrey and Hilarie, they are co-owners of a candy store with Paul rudd and his wife!
Samuel's candy store is located in his hometown, and as the actor told him HuffPost"A friend of ours who had it for over 20 years tragically passed away … We own a candy store in upstate New York and we have great coffee and great chocolates."
VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images
Date well done night
The so private couple went to the 2017 Golden Globes that exudes Hollywood glamor. Discussing his villain Living Dead character with ETBurton shared, "He's made him a good cop at home. He takes out all his bad cop stuff at work and then he comes home and he's a happy father."
Birthday boy
When Gus turned 7, his proud mom wrote on Instagram: "Gus is a Titanic monster, so I went to the Reagan Presidential Library for the Titanic exhibit. It was a great day. Birthday adventures with my son!"
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Baby No. 2
At the 2017 Emmy Awards, Morgan hinted that there was a second bun in Hilarie's oven. They finally confirmed that their family was growing, and Morgan let out that they were expecting a girl!
Meet George!
In March 2018, Morgan confirmed that her baby had arrived. "Hello everyone … baby gal morgan is spectacular," the actor tweeted. "We simply respect your wishes to stay a little longer. But we very much appreciate all the good wishes and things. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal."
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Just Married
"I just want to say WE'RE GETTING MARRIED! Really," Burton announced on Instagram in October 2019. "We've lived as a husband and wife for a decade. We've built a family and a farm and found our community. For years, posts They have reported that we were married in 2014 or 2015 and that I have been married and divorced before. Everything is false. But WE knew our truth. So it was foolish to try to correct anything. "
