Heather Locklear Celebrates One Year of Sobriety With Inspirational Quote

Instagram

Currently on probation and seeking therapy through outpatient programs, the former 'Melrose Place' actress gets congratulatory messages from Laura Leighton and Lisa Rinna for the milestone.

Up News Info –

Heather Locklear marked one year of sobriety on Tuesday, April 21, in an emotional post on Instagram.

The 58-year-old actress celebrated the milestone by sharing an inspirational quote from Maya Angelou, which began, "I've learned that no matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. I've learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way he / she handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas tree lights. "

It continued to list further inspirational life lessons, including that "life sometimes gives you a second chance" and "even when I have pains, I don't have to be one."

The quote then cited the importance of physical contact, reading, "I've learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone. People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back."

"I've learned that I still have a lot to learn. I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel," it concluded.

Alongside the uplifting words, former "Melrose Place" actress Heather referenced the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines as she wrote, "Hugs will come later! 1 year sober today !!!."

<br />

She quickly received supportive messages from her friends, including her former co-star Laura Leighton, who wrote, "Congratulations, Heather! So happy for you, my friend!" and Lisa Rinna, who commented, "love you Heather !!!!!!!"

Heather is currently on probation and seeking therapy through outpatient programs as part of a plea agreement, after pleading no contest to eight misdemeanor offences related to two run-ins with cops and emergency responders last year.

She was found guilty and ordered to enroll in a residential rehabilitation program as part of her sentence.