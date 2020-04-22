HBO Renews Science Fiction Drama for Season 4 – Deadline

HBO returns to Westworld after the WarnerMedia-backed station renewed the sci-fi western for a fourth season.

This comes after the third season launched its eight-episode run on March 15 with the first episode, directed by Jonathan Nolan, surpassing 9 million viewers on all platforms.

The series, which is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The third season takes place three months after the events of the second season with Dolores of Evan Rachel Wood who escaped Westworld with a few processing cores, including that of Jeffrey Wright Bernard. Residing in neo-Los Angeles in 2058, Dolores develops a relationship with Caleb from Aaron Paul and discovers how artificial beings and lower-class humans are treated in the real world. Meanwhile, Thandie Newton's Maeve is located elsewhere in Delos Park, based in fascist Italy during World War II. Jimmi Simpson's William, who also left Westworld at the end of the second season, is now haunted by visions of his daughter Emily, played by Katja Herbers and Dolores.

Related story & # 39; Last week tonight with John Oliver & # 39; reaches the high season in audience

Elsewhere, Ed Harris plays the Man in Black, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr. and Michael and Tommy Flanagan also star in the third season.

"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we have enjoyed every twist of the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. "We can't wait to see where his inspired vision will take us."

Westworld, which is based on the eponymous film written by Michael Crichton, is produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. It is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.