Halle Berry reveals the time it took to save her from suffocation while filming another day

Halle Berry revealed that she had to be saved from choking during a lovemaking scene in Die another day, the latest installment in the James Bond franchise starring Pierce Brosnan. The Hollywood Reporter collected comments from the actress in which she described the incident as "not so sexy,quot;.

During her conversation with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Halle told the story of how she nearly died while filming the 2002 film: Die another day. Ironically, it was actually Pierce Brosnan, or James Bond, who saved her, albeit in a different way than Bond fans are also used to.

Halle explained to the host of Tonight's show that the whole incident was quite embarrassing, and terrifying, because it happened during a love scene. According to Halle, the scene was where he was seducing James Bond, however, he quickly became uncomfortable when he began to drown.

The actress continued to tell her story in detail. She claims that the scene made her eat a fig in a seductive way, however she ended up choking and Pierce had to do the Heimlich maneuver. Halle said Pierce was one of her favorite people. She joked that he was there for her.

Halle has been in the headlines for other reasons in the past few weeks, after her role in the hit John Wick sequel, John Wick 3: Parabellum. On April 20, 2020, Nick Markus told a story of how Michael Jackson reportedly wanted to go on a date with Berry.

Babyface, during a conversation with Teddy Riley on Instagram Live, said that Michael once tried to date the Academy Award-winning actress. Michael reportedly attempted to contact Berry through Babyface.

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live on Instagram, and Babyface talked about it once Michael wanted to take Halle Berry on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw – Julie | 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

Babyface said Michael called him once and asked if he knew who Halle Berry was because Jackson wanted to take her on a date. Babyface revealed, however, that he actually called his agent because he didn't have his number. It is unclear what happened.



