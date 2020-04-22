Halle Berry praises Pierce Brosnan for saving her from suffocation during the filming of & # 39; Die Another Day & # 39;

MGM

During an appearance on & # 39; The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the actress who plays Jinx in the 2002 Bond film recounts the moment a fig seduction scene shot out.

Pierce Brosnan arrested James Bond co-star Halle Berry choking while the couple filmed the 2002 movie "Die another day"

The actress, who played Jinx in front of Brosnan's 007, said "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"Tuesday (April 21) that the actor saved his life after a fig was caught in his throat.

"It was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then he ended up choking me and he had to get up and do the Heimlich," recalled the 53-year-old man. "That was not so sexy."

The Heimlich maneuver is a first aid procedure to clear an obstruction from a person's windpipe by applying sudden pressure to the abdomen between the navel and the rib cage.

She continued, "James Bond knows how Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

It wasn't the only terrifying experience Berry had on set: The actress suffered an injury during an action sequence in Cádiz, Spain, when the remains of a smoke grenade trick lodged in her left eye.

According to EW.com, she was transported to a local hospital where doctors removed the piece of shrapnel.