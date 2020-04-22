Gunna defends young thug amid Montana's French beef

Instagram

On the other hand, the rapper of & # 39; Best Friend & # 39 ;, 28, recently updated his Instagram Stories feed with a post that said: & # 39; Imagine being a French fan of Montana & # 39 ;.

Gunna has been inserted into French Montana and Young bullyThe fight. Taking the side of his collaborator "Hot", the 26-year-old shadowed rapper "Unforgettable" through a post shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, April 22.

He said on the photo-sharing platform: "Prayers for French Montana … because you will need them." However, the French have not yet responded to Gunna.

The beef between French and Thug started after the latter claimed it would outshine Kendrick Lamar because he has more blows than him. "You could put someone like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I could outshine him. Not because he's a better rapper, or whatever. It's just that I got more hits," he said in an interview.

Not a few argued with him, including Thug. "Listen, bro. Get out of your feelings. I'm just talking from the artist's point of view. You have no more successes at all than Kendrick Lamar, not at all. You will probably never have more successes than friends. So that's out of your head. No I know what you're taking, but get that out of your head, "he said in a video.

From there, the two rappers hurled insults at each other, and at one point, Thug brought meek mill in the mix claiming that he would ask rapper "Going Bad" to send him images of French being knocked out. The rapper "Writing on the Walls" responded by stating that he would give him a million dollars if Thug could show him the images. He also threatened to expose him.

More recently, Thug updated his Instagram Stories feed with a post that read, "Imagine being a French fan of Montana." He also called fellow hip-hop star "Auntie French" in various posts.