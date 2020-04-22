Governor Andrew Cuomo discusses "heavy load" with Trevor Noah in interview – Deadline

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke about his "heavy burden" and his blame for what more he could have done to stop the pandemic in the state in an interview clip from tonight's session with The daily social distance program Trevor Noah.

Cuomo presides over New York City, which many consider the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, and has been embroiled in controversy over fans, testing, and reopening the economy in his state. He currently cautions that the state should not rush to reopen, although incidents of new cases in the disease appear to be decreasing.

Noah has been particularly critical of President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic crisis.

In the first clip released, Noah asked a Meghan Markle-style question about how Cuomo is doing in the crisis.

Cuomo said he saw his role as a communicator. "Is personal. I try to communicate how I communicate personally, and my fear and anxiety. The only difference is that I have to deal with the number of deaths in the state. "

He spoke about deaths 9-11 compared to the current and much higher number of pandemic deaths, adding: "I think we did everything possible."

