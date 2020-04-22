The Zoom video-conferencing app has surely emerged as one of the biggest success stories of the coronavirus pandemic with over 200 million users globally. The biggest attractions of the Zoom app are ease of use, allows 100 people to chat simultaneously and free for the first 40 minutes. However, there are certain privacy and security concerns that puts personal data at risk. Recently, the Cyber Coordination Center (CyCord) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (
Government has 9 tips that you must follow for 'safe' Zoom video meetings
The Zoom video-conferencing app has surely emerged as one of the biggest success stories of the coronavirus pandemic with over 200 million users globally. The biggest attractions of the Zoom app are ease of use, allows 100 people to chat simultaneously and free for the first 40 minutes. However, there are certain privacy and security concerns that puts personal data at risk. Recently, the Cyber Coordination Center (CyCord) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (