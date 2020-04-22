Google: Switzerland and Austria align with & # 39; Gapple & # 39; in corona contact tracking – Latest news

A design for smartphone technology to track coronavirus infections, which is in line with the approach taken by Apple and Google, is gaining momentum in Europe after gaining support from Switzerland and Austria on an alternative approach led by Germany.

Governments, having curbed the pandemic with economically disruptive blockades, see contact tracking applications as a tool to quickly respond to any recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Switzerland said it would launch an application on May 11 based on a standard, developed by researchers in Zurich and Lausanne, that uses Bluetooth communication between devices to assess the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Both Switzerland and Austria favor the design, called Decentralized Proximity Tracking to preserve privacy (DP-3T https://github.com/DP-3T/documents/blob/master/DP3T%20White%20Paper.pdf), saying that offers the best privacy protection because confidential personal data is stored on devices and not on a central server.

The Germany-led effort, the Pan-European Proximity Tracker to Preserve Privacy (PEPP-PT), faced criticism in an open letter signed by 300 scientists that its approach "would allow for unprecedented surveillance of society at large."

In Austria, where more than 400,000 people have already downloaded the Red Cross Stopp Corona app, developers are updating its design and architecture after a review by privacy experts.

"Once the Austrian Red Cross quickly changes to a standard like DP-3T, this app could also be used quickly in other countries," said privacy activist Max Schrems, who provided comments on the Stopp Corona app.

National applications should be able to & # 39; communicate & # 39; between them across borders, to reduce the risks of contagion that would arise as international travel restrictions were lifted.

They would also have to be adopted by 60% of the population to achieve the so-called & # 39; digital herd immunity & # 39; against COVID-19, say researchers at the University of Oxford Big Data Institute.

However, some applications rush before common standards are agreed. It's also unclear whether digital contact tracking is effective – early users, including Singapore, have had initial problems.

Where's the older brother?

Technologists agree that Bluetooth can be a powerful way to measure the proximity of contacts between individuals, while being less invasive than location tracking used in countries like China or South Korea.

Where they disagree is where Bluetooth contacts should be recorded: on devices or on a central server. Alphabet's Apple and Google support a decentralized approach that would only route information through a server if a notification is issued.

They pledged to provide new app interfaces in May to support decentralized apps, and then incorporate contact tracking into their iOS and Android operating systems, which run 99% of smartphones.

Importantly, Apple has resisted calls from Germany and France to allow the necessary Bluetooth monitoring to support centralized applications running on their iPhones in the background. This means that the phones must be unlocked for the app to work – a drain on the battery and inconvenient for the user.

Kenny Paterson, a professor at the Zurich Institute for Information Security participating in DP-3T, rejected suggestions that Apple and Google were imposing unreasonable conditions for contact tracking applications.

"We have been talking to Apple and Google for weeks and we are delighted with the approach they proposed," Paterson told Reuters, adding that it was "fully compliant,quot; with DP-3T.

