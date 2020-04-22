Google Meet finally copied the best Zoom feature: BGR

Google announced four new features to be released for Google Meet on Tuesday.

Google Meet now supports up to 16 people in mosaic view, where it previously only supported 4.

Google is also adding low light mode, noise cancellation, and the ability to share a Chrome tab.

Zoom's video conferencing software has been in the headlines for weeks. Two months ago, most people had never heard of Zoom, and now it is being used as a verb in informal conversation. One of the reasons that Zoom has had such a massive impact is that most other video chat apps can't match Zoom's accessibility and range of features. For millions of users, the benefits of using Zoom outweigh the platform's endemic privacy concerns (some of which have been addressed). But Google is not going to fall without a fight.

On Wednesday, Google announced that it will launch four of the most requested features for the Google Meet video chat app, including an expanded mosaic view that allows up to 16 participants to be on-screen at one time. The previous limit was 4, and it was one of the many reasons that Zoom, which requires a paid subscription to have full access, was able to outperform the competition even though the Google app is completely free to download and use.

Perhaps Zoom's main feature is the ability to have hundreds of participants on camera at once, making it ideal for meetings with coworkers and clients as well as meetings with a group of friends. Google Meet's four-person limit was a huge drawback, but this is an important step in the right direction. Google says that even bigger meetings will be supported in future updates, and better presentation designs will come, too.

In addition to expanding the tile layout, Google also added the option to present an individual Chrome tab instead of a window or full screen. Google says this is the best way to share high-quality videos with remote viewers. Meet also now has a low light mode that adjusts your video to make you more visible:

The fourth and final feature that is added to Meet is noise cancellation. Google says Meet can intelligently filter out any background noise, such as dog barking or keystrokes or screaming from the other room. This feature will begin rolling out to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers in the coming weeks.

These enhancements may not be enough for Google Meet to usurp Zoom entirely, but if you're looking for an app to use instead of Zoom for whatever reason, you won't lose much in terms of functionality if you decide to sync with your friends or colleagues on Meet instead of Zoom.

Image Source: Google