Go behind the scenes of small fires everywhere Big Finale

Where do all those little fires come from everywhere? Everything was revealed at the end of Little fires everywhere.
The Hulu limited series starring and executive produced by Reese witherspoon and Kerry Washington He released his grand finale on Wednesday, April 22, revealing who really burned Elena Richardson's house. Don't worry, we won't mess it up, but we'll show you the photos Witherspoon and Washington shared with their fans to mark the finale's debut. While they may have fought onscreen, offscreen it appears that Witherspoon and Washington smiled at each other and at their co-stars.
"What an amazing experience bringing #LittleFiresEverywhere to the screen! Thank you to everyone who watched and commented and made me LOL with their Elena Gifs," wrote Witherspoon with her photos. "Thank you to our cast and crew for doing your best to bring this story to life. I couldn't have done it without my amazing team @hellosunshine, @KerryWashington and @SimpsonStreet."
See them below.
"This (photo) was taken on our last day of filming. I was overwhelmed with the love and gratitude for these amazing people and I still am today. The responsibility and the gift of bringing this novel to life and embodying Mia transformed my life. "Washington said. "I learned a lot from her and exposed a lot about myself in this process. We are very grateful to everyone who has seen the program. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
All episodes of Little fires everywhere They are now streaming on Hulu.
%MINIFYHTMLd09bcb2caca16673f57f8e5ea9ada4ad12%