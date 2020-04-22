Go behind the scenes of small fires everywhere Big Finale

Where do all those little fires come from everywhere? Everything was revealed at the end of Little fires everywhere.

The Hulu limited series starring and executive produced by Reese witherspoon and Kerry Washington He released his grand finale on Wednesday, April 22, revealing who really burned Elena Richardson's house. Don't worry, we won't mess it up, but we'll show you the photos Witherspoon and Washington shared with their fans to mark the finale's debut. While they may have fought onscreen, offscreen it appears that Witherspoon and Washington smiled at each other and at their co-stars.