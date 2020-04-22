Germany coronavirus map and case count

There have been at least 145,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's public health institution. As of Wednesday night, 4,879 people had died.





Source: Geschäftsbereich des Bundesministeriums für Gesundheit (Federal Ministry of Health) of Germany. The circles are classified according to the number of people who tested positive, which may differ from where they got the disease.

This is how the number of cases and deaths in Germany grows:

Cases by state Cases For 100,000 people Deaths For 100,000 people Bavaria 38,814 297 1,424 eleven North Rhine-Westphalia 30,185 168 964 5 5 Baden-Württemberg 28,898 261 1,063 10 Lower saxony 9,236 116 328 4 4 Hesse 7,380 118 265 4 4 Rhineland-Palatinate 5,593 137 122 3 Sedan 5,312 146 105 3 Saxony 4,273 105 122 3 Hamburg 4,204 228 91 91 5 5 Schleswig-Holstein 2,496 86 79 3 Show everything

Germany has been praised for its overall ability to stop the spread of the virus, and there are now more people recovering every day than people becoming infected. On April 20, the country took its first steps to ease the far-reaching restrictions on public life that went into effect in mid-March, though experts warn that the transmission rate could jump again if people don't keep safe distances. .

Widespread testing for the virus began earlier this year, as laboratories across the country were able to produce their own test kits, which epidemiologists have credited with keeping the number of deaths relatively low and preventing the comprehensive healthcare system. Germany is overwhelmed. In the 83 million country, more than 120,000 tests are carried out daily, and that number is increasing.

The German economy is forecast to contract 4.2 percent this year, and the country's banks face the worst-case scenarios. Authorities are debating whether the country's professional soccer league can resume matches in empty stadiums in the coming weeks, even when organizers of the Berlin Marathon in September announced it would not be held this year, citing restrictions in force in the German capital that prohibits events involving more than 5,000 participants through October 24.

This is how the number of new cases changes over time:

New cases reported per day in Germany January 27th April, the 21st 7-day average New cases

New deaths reported per day in Germany January 27th April, the 21st 7-day average New deaths Note: The scale graph for deaths is adjusted from the case graph to show the trend.

Data in Germany is collected by the country's public health institution, which collects information reported by doctors and laboratories to local health authorities in each state. Other organizations have reported higher numbers of cases and deaths in Germany, but German health authorities maintain that these data are unverified.