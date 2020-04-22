Georgia is opening up for business, but Hollywood Studios is in no rush to answer the call – Deadline

Outside of California and New York, Georgia is the primary center for film and television production in the US. USA It is also one of the first states to ease its COVID-19 shelter restrictions this weekend, with a number of companies, including movie theaters, reopening on Monday, April 27.

The order does not include studios or studio operations as part of the initial reset, and there is still a limit to public meetings, however, given the scope of companies that are allowed to open their doors, that may not be too far in the future. . . I heard that there has been some activity on some studio lots in Atlanta, so far limited to just pickups and deliveries.

Even if Georgia relaxes its restrictions even further to include film and television production, Hollywood studios don't plan to seize the opportunity anytime soon, as testing in the United States is still lagging behind and no industry guidelines have been set. to resume production safely. set.

One of the largest television series, Netflix Strange things, had just started filming in Georgia in its fourth season when production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains on hiatus with no immediate plans to begin preparing a return.

During Netflix's earnings call yesterday, the company's chief content officer Ted Sarandos emphasized that regardless of states' moves to ease restrictions, production of streamer series and movies cannot be resumed without rigorous testing. . "We have to be able to look our employees and the cast and crew in the eye and say," This is a safe place to work, "" he said. The company is working closely on evaluations with production partners and local governments.

A producer who has a series located in Georgia was more direct. "I will not endorse a governor and will put my cast and crew members in any situation without a significant degree of certainty that they will be safe," the person said. "I don't give a shit, I'm not going to do it."

Although movie theaters are included in the first rounds of reopens in Georgia, they are also in no rush to start operations. The National Association of Theater Owners released a statement today, stressing that "while some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theaters under certain conditions" … "many theaters will not be feasible to open."