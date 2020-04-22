Game-changing coronavirus treatment could have saved a child's life – BGR

More anecdotal evidence shows that a therapy that was used successfully during the Spanish flu pandemic more than 100 years ago also works in patients with COVID-19.

Antibodies containing plasma from patients who have survived a new coronavirus infection can be used to treat other COVID-19 patients with active infections.

However, the results are still preliminary and more research is required to determine how to best take advantage of this type of therapy.

There is no miracle cure for the new coronavirus and we will have to wait a while for one to arrive. We are looking at two possible types of treatments that may come in the near future, as well as a third one that is available right now. The first is a drug intended to treat other ailments, but which can be used to speed up the recovery of COVID-19. Medications like hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir fit that bill, as do many others that are in clinical trials to determine their efficacy and safety. The conclusions of these trials will come soon. Then we have vaccines that will prevent COVID-19 infections, assuming some of the more than 70 candidates are successful. Again, they have to be effective and safe, and will not be widely available for at least 12 to 18 months.

The third treatment is a 100-year therapy that can work for a wide range of infectious diseases: plasma transfusions from cured patients. This therapy is here now, it works, and it may already be saving lives.

Plasma may be the safest way to treat coronavirus patients at this time, but there is no guarantee that it will always work. Then there's a big downside: You need donors to save other people, and those donors must be a perfect combination of blood. This may delay treatment for some patients, and those experiencing severe conditions may not have time to wait.

But plasma has shown great promise, and compared to other medications currently being tested, there are no risky side effects. Earlier this week, we told you about two serious cases of COVID-19 that saw great improvement after receiving antibody-rich plasma from people who have overcome the disease. Those antibodies were able to improve the immune system response and help eliminate the virus from those patients. Now, it seems that the same thing could have happened with a pediatric patient in Pennsylvania, for NBC10. Unlike the other reported cases, there are not many known details about this young patient.

We have no idea how old he was or how serious the COVID-19 case was. In addition, doctors at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) said the treatment was still experimental, and they cannot conclusively say that plasma transfusion is the main reason the child recovered.

"It was a remarkable thing when we had a patient that we wanted to treat that everyone was mobilized and did the whole process very quickly," said Dr. David Teachey NBC10. "It took us from start to finish when we said we wanted to use it so that it really was in the patient for about 40 hours," added the doctor. Finding the right donor can take some time, but this case helps demonstrate that plasma therapy is a feasible treatment that deserves more investment.

"This is an experimental therapy, and you really need to treat many people with it in a well-designed way to know if it really is a benefit," said Dr. Teachey. "We are cautiously optimistic that it will help people."

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 can try to help by registering to donate plasma at local hospitals that may be running similar programs.

Image Source: NARENDRA SHRESTHA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock