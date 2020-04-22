G Herbo and Fabolous & # 39; Step Daughter talk about their romance in a cute TikTok video

Instagram

Taina Williams admits that she was the one who started her first kiss, while her rapper boyfriend claims he has more patience and is more romantic than she is.

G Herbo, formerly known as Lil herb, and Taina Williams have been dating for quite some time, though they have never been public when it comes to sharing details about their romance. However, on Tuesday, April 21, the couple posted an adorable TikTok video in which they discussed their relationship.

In the video published on Instagram Stories, the stepdaughter of Fabulous He admitted that she was the one who started the first kiss and that she was the stubborn one. On the other hand, Herbo affirmed that he has more patience, more romanticism and that it was he who confessed first.

Surprisingly, Herbo also said that it was he who spent the most time getting ready in the morning and revealed that he is the social butterfly among them. Meanwhile, Taina claimed that she is the best cook. "When you force your boyfriend to do TikTok with you," the social media star captioned the video.

Herbo and Taina confirmed that they are dating last year and have been flaunting their romantic sides on social media. For example, when the latter turned 22 earlier this month, the rapper surprised her with a new Mercedes Benz G63 as a birthday present. In the Instagram Story videos shared by Herbo, Taina couldn't hide her happiness from seeing the sleek white car.

She flashed a wide smile and shared a big hug with her boyfriend, before sitting behind the wheel of her new journey. He wrote about one of the clips: "I love you, happy birthday, baby." He also shared a photo of Trina holding a bunch of balloons while posing in front of the car. "G63 FOR THE BIRTHDAY GIRL @ latainax3," he wrote in the caption.

Taina also took her own account to thank her boyfriend for making her birthday special. "My quarantine birthday littttttt @nolimitherbo thanks for making my birthday so special even during the lockdown! I love you so much #bigbodyyy," he said.