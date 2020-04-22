French Montana Says Kendrick Lamar Has "Masterpieces,quot; BUT He Has "More Hits," Later Clarifies On Twitter After Backlash

Whew! Roomies, looks like French Montana is saying it with his chest. The 35-year old rapper recently said, in an interview with Complex, that he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar.

When speaking about battling Tory Lanez on Verzuz, Instagram Live battle series hosted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, French was also asked who did he think he could go toe-to-toe with. The rapper expressed that he thinks K. Dot has more masterpieces, but he has more hits.

I've stated, “I mean, honestly, you could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him – not because I'm a better rapper or whatever it is. It’s just that I got more hits. Kendrick Lamar got albums, ”I explained. I have got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar. ”

Well, Black Twitter said, “Aht! Aht !, ”and homeboy attempted to provide more context to his initial response.

"IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE. ”

I have continued,

"I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question what u want me to say lol? It should be your attitude too. If u think any less of yourself don’t blame it on the next person who don’t! Set it up. ”

What say ye, Roomies?