French Montana reacts to the young thug who threatens to post a clip of him getting knocked out

WENN / Lia Toby / Attaches

While the star of & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; and his fellow rappers exchange insults on social media, the latter claims at one point that he will call Meek Mill to send him a video of a knocked out Frenchman.

Up News Info –

French Montana claiming he has more punches than Kendrick Lamar has lit a meat between him and Young bully. It got so bad to the point that the latter threatened to expose a video of the "Unforgettable" hitmaker "knocked out".

It all started after Thug chimed in on French's bold remarks. "Stupid jerk says he got more hits than Kendrick Lamar," he said in a video shared on his social media account, before calling the rapper "Writing on the Walls" a "fool." From there, Thug and French exchanged insults, and at one point, the former said he would call meek mill to send you a video of French "beaten".

French did not respond with the white flag and replied in a video of him shirtless: "I'm going to shoot the video like this, that's how you like it," apparently referring to Thug's gay rumors. After a lot of name calling, she continued, "What are you talking about, my baby? If Meek has a video like that, tell him to show it to you. I'll give him a million dollars."

He continued, "Does it look like I got beat up? Does a hand look like crap on me? I've been in the game for 20 years p *** yn *** a. You f * ** crazy, n *** a You are bankrupt. "

In another video, French promised to give his friend a million dollars if he finds images of him being beaten. He later teased Thug once again, "You don't have any more money than me. You know, I've been in the game for a long time." He continued, "I know you're angry, leave me alone, Thug," before threatening to "expose him."

Without stopping there, French followed with a post showing a man who appeared to be Thug posing sexually. "This isn't you either? THIS S ** T CRAY CRAY #moreinfluential #thatsafact PUTS IT TO BE FOUND AND BRINGS YOUR BEST 20 songs," he wrote in the caption.