French Montana: I Have More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar !!

French Montana in not walking back on comments that he made during a recent interview – where I claimed that I had more hits than TDE rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"I mean, honestly, I could go against anybody. You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival," French told Complex. "I might outshine him … not because I'm a better rapper or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits. Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar. "

He then hopped on Twitter to respond to the backlash from fans, standing by his earlier remarks:

"IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE 🌊 "

Y'all agree with French or is he trippin?