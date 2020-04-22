Home Entertainment French Montana: I Have More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar !!

French Montana in not walking back on comments that he made during a recent interview – where I claimed that I had more hits than TDE rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"I mean, honestly, I could go against anybody. You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival," French told Complex. "I might outshine him … not because I'm a better rapper or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits. Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you were to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar. "

