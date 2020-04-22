French Montana clears the air after saying it would 'outshine' Kendrick Lamar on the stage of the Festival

WENN

Despite the explanation, fans on Twitter continue to reach the hitmaker & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; with a fan pointing out to French that Kendrick's & # 39; main focus is not on making successes & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

French Montana is making things clear. In a recent interview with Complex News, the rapper spoke about his success in the hip-hop industry, hinting that he could easily beat anyone, even Kendrick Lamar. The statements earned him some hate comments, but French refused to change his mind in his favor.

"It could go against anyone," he said during the interview. "You could put someone like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I could outshine him. Not because he's a better rapper, or whatever. It's just that I got more hits."

He went on to explain: "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you want to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

As soon as the video of the interview hit the web, some users started doing antics in French. The spitter "Welcome to the party" found out about this and turned to his Twitter account to share more information about his opinion on the matter.

"IF WE'RE JUST TALKING ABOUT FEMALES, YOU VS ME KENDRICK BEATS BY HIT! I THINK I CAN GO FROM NECK TO NECK!" French insisted. "I MAKE HITS FOR A LONG TIME! IT'S NOT MY FAILURE THAT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I supposed to answer that question? HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO TEST MYSELF BEFORE MINE?

Assuring that there is no bad blood between him and Kendrick, French added: "I love Kendrick! That is not just for Kendrick, it is for anyone to put me in front of me, and ask me the same question that they want me to say hahaha. I should know your attitude too. If you think less of yourself, don't blame the next person who doesn't! "

<br />

Despite the explanation, fans continued to reach French. To someone who noticed that Kendrick's "primary focus is not on making hits," French replied, "My point exactly! He's a different artist. He was just saying, I'll win that part. He'll win everything else, but he'll give me mines hahaha." "

"I was talking about successes, we can go hand in hand," wrote French. "Don't take anything away from him, just defend myself."