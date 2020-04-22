French Montana clarifies Kendrick Lamar's comments: the rapper said he had "more hits,quot;

French Montana sparked controversy earlier this week on social media when it suggested it had more hits than Kendrick Lamar. He also said that rapper "Humble,quot; would have a hard time competing against him in a music festival setting.

Fans know that his comments later sparked a fight with Young Thug and other rappers and since then, both of them have been talking to each other tirelessly on social media, with both sides citing old embarrassing situations to look bad.

In any event, French Montana has been doing its best to clarify its initial comments. Hot New Hip Hop claims that Montana then took his Twitter account to let everyone know that he can fight anyone.

On April 21, French Montana was reportedly in the midst of promoting her latest single, "That’s A Fact,quot; with a few different posts. Her conversation with Complex was where it all started.

French Montana told the reporter that he was far more successful than Kendrick, and that he would likely draw a much larger crowd to a music festival because of it. His argument was that he had more card singles than Lamar, despite the fact that Kendrick had produced what the rapper called "masterpieces."

Many social media users, likely enraged by tabloid headlines, turned to their own accounts to criticize French Montana for its misunderstanding and misinterpretation of what the rapper actually said.

In any case, the damage has already been done, so French is now doing his best to clarify his original statement, while praising Kendrick Lamar in the process. French turned to his Twitter account to say that he had been "making successes for a long time," and that he was only acknowledging his own talent and was proud of it.

IF WE'RE JUST TALKING ABOUT BEFORE, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT TO HIT! I THINK I CAN GO NECK TO NECK! I MAKE HITS FOR A LONG TIME! IT IS NOT MY FAILURE I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.

How was I supposed to respond?

THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES SHOULD I TEST MYSELF BEFORE GETTING MINE? – French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

French Montana, in capital letters, went on to say that he had more "hymns,quot; than Lamar, and when it comes to hits, he thinks they would go "neck to neck." You can see his Twitter post above.



