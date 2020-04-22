French Montana and Young Thug come and go after French says he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar

Phew!! It seems that French Montana's comments about having more successes than Kendrick Lamar have led to a two-way showdown with Young Thug, and they don't stop as they continue to call each other.

Like us previously reported, during an interview with ComplexFrench explained that Kendrick has masterpieces when it comes to his work, however French feels he could outshine him on a festival stage because he says he has more hits.

One person who does not completely agree with the French is Young Thug, and he did not hold back by letting him know on social media. The exchange occurred when Thugga laughed at the fact that French said he was more successful than Kendrick.

French replied to Thugga, which intensified the entire exchange. Then Thugga started to argue that there is a video of a knocked out Frenchman, and he wanted to contact Meek Mill to get the video in his hands. French applauded and denied that such a video existed and said he would give Thugga $ 1 million if he could find a video of the alleged incident.

During the trade, Young Thug made sure to reiterate that French had no more hits than Kendrick, and also said that French had no more hits than him.

It goes without saying that things aren't too good between these two right now.

Take a look at their exchange below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94