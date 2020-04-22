Free tools to better manage your "work from home,quot; day – Latest news

If you don't manage your time effectively, working from home can consume all hours of the day before you know it.

Also, even after all that, it could be extremely difficult for you to keep track of all the tasks you have accomplished and the things you still need to do.

So if you need help working better, faster, and more efficiently, you may want to consider these three services designed to help you develop a work discipline and in fact even leave you time to spend with your family, blameless.

Forest

If you are wasting your time and looking for your phone to check WhatsApp messages or TikTok videos, try Forest.

This app not only helps you minimize the use of smartphones when you are working, but it will even help you implement the Pomodoro technique in your daily regimen.

In the early 1990s, Francesco Cirillo, an entrepreneur and author, invented this technique, which he named after the tomato-shaped timer he used to follow his own work as a student.

This is how it works: choose a task you want to complete; Set an alarm for 25 minutes and work diligently on that task until the alarm sounds. Then take a short five-minute break before returning to the task at hand for the next 25 minutes. After every four 25-minute work sessions, take a longer 25-minute break before starting work again.

In Forest, you start with a virtual seed that you sow. And this seed continues to grow into a tree as long as you can resist the temptation to reach for your phone. If you leave the app to do something else on your device, the tree will wither. After 25 minutes, the app emits an alarm allowing you to take a break.

Forest is free for Android devices, but is only available as a paid version on iOS. Opt for a paid account on Android, and you'll get the same premium features as the iOS version – app developers will plant real trees for your Forest achievements, you can whitelist work-related apps on your phone, and even get Detailed statistics such as what is your most productive time, as well as a report on the use of your phone.

Android



iOS

StayFocusd

Does it sound familiar to you? You sit down to work and the next thing you know is three hours later. Meanwhile, he updated his Facebook status, scrolled through his Twitter feed, watched tons of "reaction,quot; videos on YouTube, and even Googled his crush on college.

Now, to get your work done on time, you'll need to eliminate all forms of internet distractions, and this is where StayFocusd comes in.

This browser extension for Google Chrome helps you focus on work by restricting the amount of time you can spend on your favorite websites. Create a list of non-working websites you're addicted to and write the amount of time you can "waste,quot; on it. Once that allotted time has been used, StayFocusd will block those websites for the rest of the day.

This "hard love,quot; tool is highly configurable: it can block entire sites, specific subdomains, routes, pages, even content on the page (videos, games, images, forms, etc.).

And it is not even possible to cheat by disabling the StayFocusd extension. You cannot remove a website from your



The "Blocked Sites,quot; list once your maximum time for the day has been exceeded, and you can only do so the next day.

Those who use a Firefox browser can use the LeechBlock NG extension that does the same job.

Chrome



Firefox

Trello

Kanban is the Japanese word for sign, and a Kanban-style job management tool is one that uses a dashboard-like interface to give you a columnar overview of tasks – be it daily, weekly, monthly, or even for projects. . needs to be done.

Now, there are quite a few Kanban-style apps and websites to help you manage your time, but Trello, which has been around since 2011, is still one of the best.

Open a free account at Trello.com to access a very flexible interface that will help you plan your week and even manage your day.



You can, for example, create a Kanban board that is divided into daily time blocks, such as 9 am – 11 am, 11.15 am – 1 pm, 2 pm – 3.30 pm, 4 pm – 5.30 pm … and, accordingly, create tasks for each of them those blocks

Trello's drag and drop interface is easy to use, but you can head to his YouTube channel for tutorials and tips on how to effectively take advantage of its many features. For each job you include on your dashboard, you can add a description, checklists, due date, comments, and even add collaborators (who will also need a Trello account).

Having your day planned for you will allow you to be more efficient and even give you a sense of purpose for each day.

Android



iOS

