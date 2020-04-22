Former Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continue social distance together

The joint social distancing continues for these famous exes.
Earlier this month, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis They took their friendly relationship to a new level when it was revealed that they had been isolating themselves along with their daughters in Idaho, despite the fact that they had not been a couple in more than two decades.
However, family fun has continued for the Moore-Willis family, as evidenced by the actress' most recent Instagram post showing off her latest quarantine activity – Family Paint Night.
In photos the star shared online, the family gathered at a table to paint their own masterpieces, Willis comfortably donned the family's pajama set.
Since their joint isolation made headlines in early April, we have had a little more clarity on the matter, courtesy of their daughters, Tallulah willis and Scout Willis. Tallulah initially told an investigator on Instagram about two weeks ago: "We made the decision to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution."
However, while the divorced couple set the standard for Hollywood co-parenting, some have wondered why Willis is ducking Moore and not his wife. Emma Heming and her two daughters.
Since then, Scout has offered an explanation, revealing the Stunned Podcast that Heming was coming with his children, but one of the girls accidentally hit his foot with a needle he found in a park. So Heming stayed in Los Angeles to get the doctor's test results while Willis went to Idaho early. Then "traveling went crazy," Scout said, so Heming ended up staying in Los Angeles with his daughters.
