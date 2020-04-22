Floyd Mayweather's daughter posts heartbreaking video after losing her mother, who is affected by concerned social media users

Floyd Mayweather's family is going through difficult times right now. The last worrying attention has been put on her daughter Jirah Mayweather.

Understandably, the teenager is taking the death of her mother extremely difficult. Josie Harris was found suddenly dead in her car on March 10. As of today, the cause of death is unknown because it was deferred by the coroner's office.

On April 21, Jirah shared two videos that let the world know that he misses his mother.

The first, Jirah is seen pointing to photos of his father and brothers with the lyrics of the song according to you by Orianthi that says: & # 39; According to you / I am stupid / I am useless / I cannot do anything right. According to you / I am difficult / Hard to please / Changing your mind forever. "

The song plays, then he changes the images to his mother when the lyrics say: & # 39; But according to him / I'm beautiful, incredible / he can't get me out of his head / According to him I'm funny / irresistible / everything he always wanted .

It seems that she is implying that she was unconditionally loved by her mother.

The second video gets sadder.

Mayweather plays Logic's song 1-800-273-8255 (Suicide Hotline). She is seen counting the number of times the rapper says the words "I don't want to be alive,quot; and "I just want to die."

Social media users were understandably concerned about the videos that were posted by Neighborhood Talk.

Many sent words of kindness and urged Floyd to see his daughter.

A follower commented, "This is a cry for help and I hope your family takes it seriously."

Where's he? My heart goes out. You lost your mother, right? Another asked.

This follower said: ‘She just lost her mother. Pray for anyone who is having a bad mental moment right now. "

Another commenter added: ‘Clearly a cry for help … I hope someone in your family can help. What a difficult time. I just lost her mother unexpectedly, and now this. "

This occurs after Iyanna Mayweather got into serious trouble after stabbing a woman at her boyfriend NBA Youngboy's house.

Hopefully, someone close to the teenager comes over to help her.



