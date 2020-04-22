Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Psychological Thrillers Of This Decade

While psychological dramas aren't new to Bollywood filmmakers, they haven't taken the genre in the same way that their Hollywood counterparts did. The genre unfolds complex narratives that play in the mind, thus helping a director to be as creative as he wants to be. But you also need competent handling, otherwise there is always a danger that the product will not reach its full potential. The genre has seen a revival lately in our movies. We bring you some of the best psychological thrillers that have come out of Bollywood during this decade for your viewing pleasure during this quarantine.

Karthik calling Karthik (2010)

Director: Vijay Lalwani.

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone

The film focused on schizophrenia, a mental disorder characterized by abnormal social behavior and a lack of understanding of reality. Karthik (Farhan Akhtar) is an introvert traumatized by the loss of his older brother when they were both children. He can't seem to control himself and is constantly harassed by his boss and has no love life to speak of. One day, tired of all the negativity that surrounds him, he plans to commit suicide. At that moment, he receives a call on his landline phone from a stranger who sounds the same as himself and calls himself Karthik. The stranger begins to give advice about his life, and following this, Karthik not only improves his work, but also has a stable girlfriend, Shonali (Deepika Padukone). The stranger warns you of the dire consequences if you ever reveal your secret to someone. He tells his psychiatrist about it and, as a result, loses his job and his girlfriend while the other Karthik takes revenge. He moves to Kochi, begins his life again, and makes sure to stay away from the phones. One day, you have to have a landline phone installed and the problems start again. He is planning to commit suicide again and it is then that Shonali, who has met his psychiatrist, returns in his life and informs him of the truth about his condition.

Murder 2 (2011)

Director: Mohit Suri.

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prashant Narayanan, Sudhanshu Pandey

The film features a cat and mouse chase between the police and a deranged serial killer. Emraan Hashmi plays a former policeman-turned-investigator named Arjun who finds himself tracking down a serial killer. Who only addresses prostitutes. He informs the police that he may have found the man, but that he has no evidence. They call the suspect to question him, but they let him go because of his connections. The assassin also manages to kill Arjun's informant. He is always one step ahead of the police and is now behind Arjun's girlfriend Priya (Jacqueline Fernández). He saves her just in time and the police also arrive. But the killer has had enough and does not want to live any longer. He incites Arjun to kill him and he does it. The film ends on a positive note indicating that Arjun's bitterness has left him and he has become a different person. The film turned out to be a massive success and cemented Hashmi's reputation as a profitable star.

Table no 21 (2013)

Director: Aditya Datt

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Desai, Paresh Rawal

Raggedy remains a pertinent problem in our educational institutions. It leaves a lifelong scar on those on the receiving end and sometimes ruins their lives entirely. Perpetrators often have no idea what they have done and lead their lives without feeling remorse. Table No. 21 is a tense thriller that reminds us of this. A young couple, who is about to keep the wolf away from the door, wins a week in Fiji. The owner of the complex informs them that they can win around Rs 21 million if they play a simple truth or dare to a type of game called Table No. 21. Without cash, they voluntarily take the opportunity to win easy money. At first, the game seems easy, but as you go along, your tasks get harder and harder. As a last task, the protagonist has to murder someone and that's when they get to know the true reason for the configuration. The game was designed by the father of a boy whose life they had ruined by continually harassing him while they were in college. They feel terrible to learn of this and to observe their true remorse and sadness, the hotel owner lets them go. The movie may not have fared well at the box office at the time, but it's surely worth a visit. Paresh Rawal was brilliant as the father.

Fan (2016)

Director: Maneesh Sharma.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan played a crazy fanatic who was obsessed with the star, again played by Shah Rukh Khan in this tense thriller. Crazy fans are a reality for our movie stars and the movie showed a nightmare setting in which a fan decides to cross all boundaries. Gaurav Chandna is an obsessive fan of superstar Aryan Khanna. Gaurav bears a strange resemblance to Aryan, helping him win a local talent show posing as his favorite star. He embarks on a train journey to Mumbai to meet Aryan and present him with the trophy he won in the competition. When another actor says nasty things about Aryan to the press, Gaurav punches him and apologizes for the video. Aryan arrests him and humiliates him, telling him that he is not a true fan. Enraged, Gaurav vows revenge. He begins to pose as Aryans both in India and abroad and ruins his reputation. Aryan sets a trap for him with the help of Gaurav's parents and manages to catch him. He wants Gaurav to lead a normal life, but Gaurav decides to commit suicide. Encouraged by all this, Aryan begins to feel a new love and respect towards his numerous fans.

Phobia (2016)

Director: Pavan Kirpalani

Cast: Radhika Apte, Satyadep Mishra, Ankur Vikal

Radhika Apte plays Mehak, an artist suffering from acute agoraphobia that was caused by being bothered by a taxi driver. She cannot leave the house and this begins to affect her relationship with her initially supportive sister. A family friend forcibly takes her to her now empty apartment, reasoning that living alone would bring her out of her condition. She befriends Nikki (Yashaswini Dayama), a girl who goes to college and is her next-door neighbor. Her other neighbor, Manu (Ankur Vikal), is working on anger management issues and is part of a community laugh club. Manu's girlfriend Jiah (Amrita Bagchi) used to live in the flat before and he has been upset since leaving him without explanation. Mehak is convinced that Jiah was killed when he begins to have visions. But that theory jumps when Jiah returns one day to collect his things. Mehak realizes that the visions he continues to see are actually of his own future, that they are warning him of a calamity. Assured of the knowledge of her survival, she ventures outside when danger strikes and manages to reach people, overcoming her phobia. Radhika Apte was praised for her superlative performance in the film.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal

The film is director Anurag Kashyap's version of the actual case of Raman Raghav, a serial killer who had terrorized homeless people living in Mumbai during the 1960s. The director added a new twist that the Police investigating murder cases are also shown as a basket. ACP Raghavan Amrendra Singh Umbi (Vicky Kaushal) is a drug addict who finds the body of his regular trafficker and another man when he goes to buy his supplies. Ironically, he assigned the case to him and realizes that it could be the job of a serial killer. The police capture the alleged killer Ramanna (Nawzuddin Siddiqui) but they escape twice. Ramanna has been watching Raghavan while suspecting that the policeman is a murderer like him. This is confirmed when he kills his girlfriend in an attack of anger. Ramanna makes a deal with him saying that he will go to jail for the murder of the bride if Raghvan agrees to kill the only witness to the crime. The film was gritty as hell and both Nawzuddin and Vicky outdid themselves by rehearsing their complex roles.

Game over (2019)

Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla

Sanchana Natarajan

Game Over is the Hindi dubbed version of the original Telugu / Tamil of the same name. Taapsee Pannu plays Swapna, a Guru Gram-based game designer, who has trouble interacting with people and can only work from home. In addition to that, she also has an irrational fear of the dark. She lives alone in a large two-story house with only her maiden Kalamma (Vinodhini Vaidyanathan) as a company. Her day revolves around alternating between working on her computer and playing video games. She begins to have disturbing dreams after getting her last tattoo. Dreams become increasingly strange, leading to injury. She begins to hear voices, then images of a girl brutally murdered by an intruder from her home. Things get worse when he falls off the roof of his house and breaks both legs. Then he learns that his tattoo artist had used leftover ink from a previous client's artwork. A distraught mother whose daughter was killed by an unknown assailant had requested that the daughter's ashes be dipped in ink. Swapna learns that her own life could be in danger. That she may be the next victim. And that the spirit of the dead girl is giving him warnings.