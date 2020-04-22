Facebook will start telling you where the page's posts come from

Facebook says today that it is going to display the location of "high-reach,quot; Facebook pages and Instagram accounts in every post that owners share to provide people with "more information to help them measure the reliability and authenticity of content that see in their posts. " it feeds. "The company did not say what it considers a powerful page or account.

The change is coming first to accounts based outside the US. USA They reach large audiences mainly in the US. USA The company says the function aims to maintain honesty in electoral messages.

"These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so that people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share," says the company.

Facebook has taken a series of measures to try to ensure the security of the elections and prevent disinformation on its platform since the 2016 presidential elections in the United States. Last year, it introduced new tools, such as Facebook Protect, a set of improved security measures for the accounts of candidates and their campaign workers. It also started tagging fake posts and removed four networks of accounts based in Iran and Russia that Facebook said misled users about their identities and published incendiary political news.

While this more recent change may not affect content that has already been published, it is likely to give people more information about how someone's location might affect what they share.