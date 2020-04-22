Facebook will label the national origin of some political publications

Oakland, California – Facebook said it will tag some election-related posts with their geographical origin in an attempt to curb political misinformation by foreign pages that mimic legitimate political groups and parties.

The new policy will apply to popular election-related pages and will stamp every post they make on Facebook and Instagram with their origin. For example, an Instagram account targeting US voters but based in Brazil will have all posts tagged "Based in Brazil." Users can swipe for more information about the account.

It is the latest attempt by the social network to combat misinformation related to the elections. Russia and other countries have been using social media to try to influence political discourse in the United States and elsewhere, often posing as local interest groups.

Facebook will initially target pages based outside the US. USA That they reach a large number of people within the US. USA The labels, according to the company, will help people "measure the reliability and authenticity,quot; of what they see.

While the labels add a new layer of information, and users won't have to click to find it, they are unlikely to help with more insidious attempts to sway the November presidential election and sow political discord in the US. USA

Last fall, for example, Facebook removed dozens of pages and accounts that purported to be Americans focused on American politics, but which actually originated in Iran and Russia. Meanwhile, in March, both Twitter and Facebook announced the withdrawal of sophisticated foreign operations showing that Russian trolls were outsourcing electoral interference efforts in West African countries.