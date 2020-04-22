Erica Mena Slams Bill Gates, Triggering A Massive Debate Among Fans

Erica Mena shared a disturbing photo featuring Bill Gates and slammed the man like there’s no tomorrow. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account.

‘You are evil @thisisbillgates Disgusting !!!! This picture captures In a nutshell why this billionaire boy deserves to be in prison independent of all his other crimes against Humanity. Bill Gate is not a medical professional and has no medical degree therefore has no right to administer medicine to anyone at all. This is completely unacceptable and should outrage everyone who sees this. Not to mention Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Foundation have given untested noxious vaccines to black and brown children in Africa and India. Leading to thousands of deaths and irreversible injuries in a clearly evident attempt at ethnic depopulation, ’Erica captioned her post.

A follower hopped in the comments and slammed Erica: ‘It all comes down to you not liking white people Erica! If that’s how you feel tell all of the white world you don’t like them so we can stop supporting you and liking you! Keep it 💯 ’

A follower said: ‘Someone else said:‘ It’s not even about pro vaccinating or nonvaccinating. This man is testing out vaccines in Africa to the poor without it being approved !!!!! He is working on COVID vaccinations that will be microchipped. Do your research people. ID2020 🙅🏻‍♀️ ’

One otheer commenter said: ‘Very dangerous propaganda you are spreading about vaccinations. Don’t worry I’ll unfollow you so I don’t have to see your content. ’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Not all the way true. You need to do better research love. Their foundation actually saved many children and families in Africa for many years, among many other things. Please do extensive research on this man before you jump to conclusions. ’

Another commenter posted this: ‘He eradicated polio a disease that killed 23 million people in the world. Why are you so hateful towards him? What are we / you doing to eradicate diseases that kill millions of people? ’

