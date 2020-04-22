Ellen Pompeo under fire for comments on Harvey Weinstein victims

Ellen Pompeo faces violent backlash after previous comments about Harvey weinstein and survivors of sexual assault have resurfaced online.

On Wednesday, the clip in question comes from an Oxford Union Q,amp;A with the Grey's Anatomy July 2018 star.

During the interview, the actress talks about everything from the topic of her time on the ABC show, pay inequality in Hollywood and the way women are treated in the industry as well. But it is his comments that he did about the film producer and the convicted sex offender, as well as the sexual assault survivors who are causing surprise.

At one minute specific clip Pompeo said: "I think we have a certain responsibility, not all, but it takes two to dance tango safely. That is not the victim's fault, it is just saying … I went to a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat in A table with him, I probably spent two and a half hours with him. He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any kind of physical advance. "

She added: "I wasn't alone in the room with him. An agent had sent me there in the middle of the day. I didn't think there was anything wrong. I wouldn't have entered that room at night. But he didn't do anything inappropriate towards me. Now if I had, I would have taken that glass and hit it on the side of the face. So I mean, it's all we're willing to tolerate in our being. Dear, what are we going to endure and what are we going to compromise so that we like them, are loved, are accepted? How much do we want to be in show business? "