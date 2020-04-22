Ellen Pompeo under fire for comments on Harvey Weinstein victims

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for VIOLET GRAY
Ellen Pompeo faces violent backlash after previous comments about Harvey weinstein and survivors of sexual assault have resurfaced online.
On Wednesday, the clip in question comes from an Oxford Union Q,amp;A with the Grey's Anatomy July 2018 star.
During the interview, the actress talks about everything from the topic of her time on the ABC show, pay inequality in Hollywood and the way women are treated in the industry as well. But it is his comments that he did about the film producer and the convicted sex offender, as well as the sexual assault survivors who are causing surprise.
At one minute specific clip Pompeo said: "I think we have a certain responsibility, not all, but it takes two to dance tango safely. That is not the victim's fault, it is just saying … I went to a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat in A table with him, I probably spent two and a half hours with him. He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any kind of physical advance. "
She added: "I wasn't alone in the room with him. An agent had sent me there in the middle of the day. I didn't think there was anything wrong. I wouldn't have entered that room at night. But he didn't do anything inappropriate towards me. Now if I had, I would have taken that glass and hit it on the side of the face. So I mean, it's all we're willing to tolerate in our being. Dear, what are we going to endure and what are we going to compromise so that we like them, are loved, are accepted? How much do we want to be in show business? "
Before making the comments mentioned above in the questions and answers, the interviewer had asked Pompeo about the importance of having the courage to speak for himself in the workplace and about the role that the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have played. played on this.
In addition to the role these two movements have played in reporting sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace and in the Hollywood industry.
Ellen replied, "First, men must understand that they won't get away with it. Number one. Or women must understand. I don't want to be sexist about it. Everyone is capable of being bullied of any kind, right? therefore people need to understand that it will not be tolerated and then I think people need to be educated about it. "
She went on to talk about not "making excuses for these pigs,quot; who do "unpleasant things for women," adding that these "learned behaviors,quot; of men in the Hollywood industry have been learned from other generations of men who "got out. with yours "".
In addition, Pompeo said that she also believes that women have to be "responsible for the signals we transmit, the messages we transmit and the way we present ourselves."
She explained: "I said in my article and I'm not ashamed to say it, as an actor, certainly, certainly, you enter the room with the idea that this director needs to fall in love with me to give me this part. And so, as women, we flirt,quot; .
The 50-year-old actress continued, "I think we are aware of our power … especially women … aware of our seduction power from the beginning and we use it. It is very useful, isn't it?" …) But there has to be a balance there. There has to be a line. But I think we have a certain responsibility. "
A user on social networks shared short clip and wrote: "what the hell is wrong with Ellen Pompeo … this is absolutely disgusting,quot;.
Other user in social networks added in response"That is so disgusting. As a survivor of sexual assault I am absolutely horrified." It takes two to dance tango & # 39; (…) no and it will never be my fault. "
the Grey's Anatomy The actress has not yet addressed the comments.
To view the full interview, click here.
