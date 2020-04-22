Effort reductions to impact a third of the company – Deadline

The cutbacks The Up News Info described last month for Endeavor are taking shape and will be felt through its many divisions, including WME and Endeavor Content.

The company, which has 7,500 employees, said on Wednesday it will see a third of its workers affected by permits, reduced work for a reduced salary or elimination of duties. Most will be permits or reduced roles for a reduced salary.

"The long-term outlook for Endeavor has not changed, but like other companies, we are taking a variety of actions to mitigate the impact of this pandemic," a company spokesman said today. “Since the end of March, we have been implementing cost-saving measures in phases in our companies and geographies, and we intend to complete most of this process by the end of May. Approximately a third of our population will be affected by reduced wages for reduced work, leave or job cuts, and most will be affected by reduced work and leave. "

The company clarifying its game plan comes after the first Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell sent a note to staff on March 25 describing the cuts. As part of the measures, Emanuel and Whitesell said they would not accept wages for the rest of the year.

The cuts originally totaled around 250, stemming mainly from the elimination of operational roles at Endeavor in which employees were unable to perform their jobs from home. That included employees at hotels and restaurants owned by the parent company, with only a small fraction involving the WME agency.

In early March, Deadline revealed that a liquidation event scheduled for early April in which partners could withdraw 20% of their capital had been postponed indefinitely due to the unforeseen impact of the pandemic.

Endeavor's holdings include talent agency WME, the UFC, sports and fashion management firm IMG, and Professional Bull Riders, companies that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In September Endeavor, in its private equity partners, withdrew a long-planned IPO due to several factors, including a weakening market and declining investor demand.