"Eat Easter,quot; review: the wasteful side of tourism

Easter Island is often described as "mysterious,quot; and "mystical,quot;. That external perspective is reflected in the TV archive segments included in "Eating Up Easter," a documentary on the very real, terrestrial socio-economic concerns of the island locally known as Rapa Nui, which is located in the Pacific Ocean, more than 2,000 miles from mainland Chile.
While its megalithic moai statues have made Rapa Nui a vacation attraction, this movie (now broadcast via Music Box) provides a more microcosmic view of residents, who talk about how tourism and modernization are ruining their ancestral land.
Rapanui director Sergio Mata & # 39; u Rapu, and his anthropologist wife Elena, who wrote and co-produced the film, frame "Eating Up Easter,quot; as a letter to their young son, and having done so has made them think more about the future of the film. island. But even with the personal elements, the lean function also feels like an educational program, to the point. There are too many complicated moving parts in its short run time, from residence laws to the economic boom brought about by the 1994 film "Rapa Nui," co-produced by Kevin Costner, which created many jobs but also introduced materialism. Rapa Nui has the highest per capita income in Chile, but the island has been abandoned with an almost unmanageable amount of garbage, mainly from tourists.
One of the residents the film focuses on is the outspoken Mama Piru, who had dedicated her life to cleaning up debris. The director sometimes adds voiceovers to the experiences of others who feel inauthentic. Knit autobiographical tidbits because these problems are close to home, but the meta-doc method doesn't work in a movie that also strives to be so informative.
Not rated In English, Spanish and Rapanui, with subtitles. Duration: 1 hour 17 minutes.