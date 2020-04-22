"Eat Easter,quot; review: the wasteful side of tourism

One of the residents the film focuses on is the outspoken Mama Piru, who had dedicated her life to cleaning up debris. The director sometimes adds voiceovers to the experiences of others who feel inauthentic. Knit autobiographical tidbits because these problems are close to home, but the meta-doc method doesn't work in a movie that also strives to be so informative.

Eating easter

Not rated In English, Spanish and Rapanui, with subtitles. Duration: 1 hour 17 minutes. See on StreamLocal music box.